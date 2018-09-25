App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

More facts on Rafale deal will be out soon: Rahul Gandhi

He said there will be more on the Rafale deal, and on the people who were involved with the fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

PTI
 
 
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said more facts on the Rafale fighter deal and the Vijay Mallya row will be out soon, as he used his home turf to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is the beginning,” he told reporters on the last day of the two-day trip to his Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

He said there will be more on the Rafale deal, and on the people who were involved with the fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

“The truth will be before you and you can judge,” he said. Earlier, the Congress chief took part in a meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee.

He said the deal for 36 French fighter aircraft signed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had harmed the interests of the youth, reminding them that a unit of the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) existed in Amethi as well.

The Congress has been attacking the Modi government over an offset agreement signed by Rafale manufacturer Dassault with Anil Ambani's Reliance Group.

The party has claimed that the deal would have gone to HAL under the earlier negotiations being carried out by its own government.

Reliance has rejected the charge that the current government was involved in any way in its commercial deal with the French company.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 06:25 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rafale #Rahul Gandhi

