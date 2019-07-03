App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 01:27 PM IST

More effective steps needed to deal with obscene ads, says Prakash Javadekar

Yadav demanded a ban on such advertisements to protect culture from bad influences.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on July 3 said "more effective steps" are needed to deal with obscenity and vulgarity in advertisements in the media.

Responding to concerns raised by SP member Ram Gopal Yadav in the Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour, the minister said as many as 6,700 complaints have been dealt with.

"Still, I believe more effective steps are required," Javadekar said as he agreed with Yadav that it was an important issue.

Close

The SP member said there was a rise in obscenity and vulgarity in advertisements shown in electronic as well as print media, including magazines.

He said it was even difficult to watch news shows on television along with the family because of such advertisements shown during breaks.

The senior SP member said the country was moving towards a "moral crisis" and the spread of nudity and alcoholism was on the rise.

According to him, vulgarity was responsible for the increasing crime against women.

Earlier his party colleague, Jaya Bachchan also raised the issue of rising crime against women and gender inequality.

She cited official data to make her point.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 01:15 pm

