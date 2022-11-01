Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi's visit

The government hospital at Morbi has got a makeover ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the facility to meet those injured in Sundays suspension bridge collapse which claimed 134 lives.

Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300-bed hospital, which is a ground plus two-storey structure of three wings, ahead of Modis visit later Tuesday.

Six of those injured in the collapse are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four to five other injured are being treated at a private hospital, a doctor said. So far, 56 people have been discharged, he added.

Portions of the entry gate have been painted in yellow, while some areas inside the hospital have got a coat of white paint.

The Congress tweeted images that showed repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, to launch a tirade against the BJP.

The photos posted by Congress on Twitter showed overnight repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, which included a fresh coat of paint, new tiles on the walls, and minor construction work to beautify the hospital ahead of PM Modis visit to the facility on Tuesday.

Slamming the BJP for this eventbaazi, the Congress people have died but the ruling party is making an event out of this tragedy. Trasadi ka event (event of tragedy), it tweeted.

The Congress claimed that these arrangements are being made for PM Modis photo op in the hospital. They are not ashamed. So many people died, and they are preparing for an event, it said.

Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting all the 182 Gujarat Assembly seats, posted a video of the hospital being painted.

Morbi civil hospital is being painted overnight so that the poor condition of the building does not get exposed during PM Modi's photoshoot, AAP claimed.