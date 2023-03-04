 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat govt opposes interim bail plea of Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

Patel sought to be let out on bail for 15-20 days to complete the formalities required to recompense the families of the dead and the 56 persons injured in the accident.

The Gujarat government on Saturday opposed the interim bail sought by Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel to pay compensation to the kin of victims of last year's Morbi suspension bridge collapse that left 135 dead.

Patel sought to be let out on bail for 15-20 days to complete the formalities required to recompense the families of the dead and the 56 persons injured in the accident involving the British-era bridge on the Machchu river. But the prosecution said his presence was not required for the work.

The Gujarat High Court had on February 22 directed the company, which maintained the 1887-built structure before it collapsed on October 30 killing 135, to pay an interim compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.

The court of principal district and sessions judge P C Joshi reserved its decision on Patel's interim bail plea for March 7 after the state government as well as the family members of the victims opposed his plea during the hearing on Saturday.