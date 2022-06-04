English
    Moosewala's parents likely to meet Shah in Chandigarh

    The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday, BJP sources said.

    PTI
    June 04, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
    Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Mansa. The footage is learnt to have been procured from a fuel pump located at Bisla village in Fatehabad where the car had halted for refuelling.

    Shah will arrive here and meet the Punjab BJP leaders. Later, he will inaugurate the ’Khelo India Youth Games’ in Haryana’s Panchkula.

    Moosewala’s parents left for Chandigarh from their residence in Punjab’s Mansa district.

    Moosewala’s family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala’s home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.

    Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

    According to the autopsy report, Moosewala’s body bore 19 bullet injury marks.
