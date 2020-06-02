Moody's downgrade: India unlikely to slip to junk status: BofA

Moody's Investors Service on June 1 downgraded the country's rating by one notch to 'Baa3', the lowest in the investment grade, with a negative outlook on worries over growth and fiscal risks.

BofA pitched for the country to continue with the fiscal stimulus measures because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists at Bank of America (BofA) on June 2 said India's sovereign credit rating downgraded by the global ratings agency Moody's was not unexpected and factors like high quantum of forex reserves and prospects of a good farm harvest would prevent a further slip to the non-investment grade.

"This (the downgrade) is not unexpected…fiscal stimulus is critical for recovery," the brokerage said.

However, the brokerage said India should not fear a further downgrade in the ratings into the non-investment grade category.

It counted on the high quantum of forex reserves, an expected recapitalisation of state-owned banks through issuance of dedicated bonds or using RBI's $127 billion revaluation reserves, and the prospect of a good farm harvests as the factors which will prevent another downgrade.

BofA blamed the excessive tightening of rates by the RBI in 2018, a real lending shock due to fall in wholesale price inflation in 2019 and the global COVID-19 shock for the worries on the growth front.

The brokerage is expecting a 2 percent contraction in the Indian GDP in 2020-21, down from the 4.2 percent expansion in the previous fiscal. RBI also feels that the GDP will contract in the current fiscal but did not give a level, while some analysts have pegged the contraction at as high as 5 percent.

Terming the slowdown in growth “cyclical” and not “structural”, the brokerage said 2020-21 growth will be 9 percentage points lower than the potential, which necessitates fiscal support.

Stating that it expects the central government's fiscal deficit to come at 6.3 percent, which is 1.80 percent higher over the long-term average, it said such a wide gap is “justified” because of the growth number being so low from the potential.

“We continue to argue that fiscal stimulus is the need of the hour, notwithstanding Moody's,” the brokerage said.

