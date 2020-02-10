Months after skyrocketing prices, onions see distress selling at Rs 10/kg: Report

The Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC), along with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), has been carrying out a distress sale of yellow onions imported from Turkey at a price of Rs 10 per kg to state governments and others.

According to a Business Line report, onions sold at the rate of Rs 1,780 per quintal (100 kg) in the Lasalgaon onion market, which is conventionally considered the bench for deciding onion rates in India, on February 9.

The MMTC reportedly sold 375 tonnes of the Turkish onion at an ‘as is where is’ basis on February 5. The report noted that it meant the seller would not give any guarantee for the quality of the onions being sold.

The Turkish onions have been holed up at a Container Freight Station (CFS), close to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) port in Navi Mumbai. MMTC, which had bought the consignment from the Centre, had told bidders to wait till 5.30 pm on February 10 until the bids are closed.

A NAFED official told the paper that a whopping 10,000 tonnes of the imported bulbs, that arrived nearly a month ago, are now available at the CFS for state government buyers.

Onion prices saw an unprecedented rise after excess rains ravaged the cash crop plantations in Maharashtra’s Nashik, which has the largest area for the cultivation of onions in the country, and fears of a possible dearth of the essential vegetable in the market spiked prices.

The increase started mid-August and peaked in mid-December. Rates touched Rs 8,625 per quintal in wholesale markets. In big-city retail markets, the price of the bulbs sky-rocketed to Rs 150 and even Rs 170 per kg at times. The prices started only stabilising only after January, following a steady supply of onions in the market.

The report noted that by the time the Centre directed the MMTC to start importing onions on its behalf, domestic produce had already started pouring into the market, leaving the two state-run agencies with a huge cache of onions, some of which might well be rotting by now.