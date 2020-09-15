Monthly household income under MGNREGA at Rs 1,400 for FY21 so far: Report

Monthly income per household under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA) has doubled to nearly Rs 1,400 in FY21, compared to Rs 733 in FY20.

“While wages under the scheme have gone up, a significant hike in the number of beneficiaries has resulted in an increase in average days of employment under the scheme,” a government official told The Economic Times.

The official emphasised that MGNREGA is “demand-driven” and funds will be made available as per the requirement.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The average wage rate per day for each person is Rs 198.78, making it Rs 1,368.40 per month. This was Rs 182.49 (wage per day, per person) in FY20.

As per government data, 7.46 crore people got work under MGNREGA in first five months of FY21, compared to 7.09 crore in whole FY20. While number of households for the period was also higher at 5.21 crore, compared to 4.94 crore in FY20.

In fact, beneficiaries under MGNREGA in the first five months of FY21 – which includes lockdown months (March-May) were double the number of those for the entire FY20.

Average days of employment per household till September 11 stood at 34.42 – making it 6.88 days of MGNREGA work per month, compared to 48.23 for whole of FY20.