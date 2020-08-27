172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|monster-com-partners-with-nasscom-to-help-2400-smes-spot-talent-5763961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monster.com partners with NASSCOM to help 2,400 SMEs spot talent

Apart from offering Monster.com's large candidate database, the partnership will also help the 2400 SMEs under NASSCOM connect with job seekers from remote areas, including professionals who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Job searching portal Monster.com on August 27 announced that it has joined hands with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) as its exclusive talent search partner for SME member companies under the latter.

Through this partnership, Monster.com will be helping over 2,400 small and medium-sized enterprises find the right talents by using its cutting-edge hiring solutions.

Apart from offering the job portal’s large candidate database, the alliance will also help the SMEs under NASSCOM to connect with job seekers from remote areas. A dedicated portal has also been created for professionals who had contracted the coronavirus disease to meet their hiring needs.

Speaking about the partnership, a Monster.com spokesperson said: “Our expertise in reaching job seekers, especially at a time when the job market is adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, will help alleviate NASSCOM’s SME advantage programme.”

That apart, Monster.com’s automated interview product Quinton will also help recruiters schedule and conduct video-audio interviews with multiple candidates at the same time.

Monster.com currently has a candidate database of over 200 million, with operations in more than 40 countries.
tags #Job Portal #Job search #Monster.com #Nasscom

