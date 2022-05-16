Monsoon's current progress shows our prediction of early onset will be correct: IMD

IMD has predicted monsoon's onset over Kerala on May 27 (Image: Reuters)

The current progress of southwest monsoon winds indicates that the predictions for the rainfall season's early onset will be accurate, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 16.

The IMD had, last week, said that the monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala on May 27, which is four days before the normal onset date of June 1.

Senior IMD official RK Jenamani told news agency ANI that the monsoon has already reached the Andaman Sea region, which suggests that its arrival in Kerala would be expedited.

"Today it has already arrived over the Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. We have given the prediction for Kerala, that it will come around May 27. So, as per the progress and all monitoring, it shows that our prediction will be correct for monsoon," Jenamani said.

While IMD has predicted May 27 as the date for monsoon's onset over Kerala, private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said the rainfall season would begin in the southern coastal state on May 26.

The advancement of monsoon towards Kerala was expedited due to Cyclone Asani, Skymet said in its report, adding that "the remnant of this storm, as a depression over peninsular India, has been instrumental in initiating the cross-equatorial flow".

The combined influence has wiped away the anti-cyclone over the central parts of the Arabian Sea, "an essential condition for ingress of monsoon surge", it further stated.

While Kerala is the first stop of monsoon in peninsular India, the rainfall-laden winds engulf most other parts of the country's mainland by early or mid-July.





