Monsoon Updates: Orange alert in Delhi, heavy rain likely

The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 19 to 21.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi on September 16. While the alert is for moderate rain, heavy rain is also expected at isolated places.

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

The capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years and almost double the precipitation gauged last year. The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon starts, and September 14, the city normally gets 607.7 mm of rainfall. The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till Tuesday, the highest in September in 77 years.

Fresh cyclonic circulation over east India

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on September 17 and bring heavy rainfall over eastern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD said north and central India are likely to witness intense rainfall activity till Thursday.

"A cyclonic circulation (is) likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on September 17. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha-West Bengal coast during the subsequent three days," the IMD said.

"Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas on September 18-19," it added.

Rainfall in Chhattisgarh for 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in parts of Chhattisgarh, especially in the northern region, for the next 24 hours.

After witnessing heavy downpour in the last couple of days, Raipur and several other districts saw some relief during the day, as the rains abated, an official said.

According to officials, one person died in a rain-related incident in Raipur district, while two persons were swept away in Surhi river in Bemetara district.

The state Revenue and Disaster Management department has asked all district collectors to submit a report of rain-related damages by September 17, an official said.

Incessant rains battered Raipur, Gariaband, Mahasamund and Dhamtari districts in the last three days, sending several rivers into a spate.

At least 144 houses were damaged due to heavy rains in Raipur district on Monday, while one person died in a rain-related incident, the district administration stated in a release.

As per the release, a joint team of the district administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) evacuated eight farm labourers who were stranded in Lakhna-Koliyari village in Abhanpur block of the district as water levels rose in Mahanadi river.

In the rain-hit Bemetara district, a 32-year-old woman was swept away while crossing a flooded culvert across Surhi river near Kogiyakala village under Parpodi police station limits, while an 18-year-old boy was carried away by strong currents while bathing in the river on Tuesday, a local official said.

Light to moderate rain in Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rains occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the MeT Department in Lucknow said.

Ghazipur, Varanasi, Kannauj, Ballia, Allahabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, Lalitpur and Barabanki witnessed rainfall, it said. According to the Central Water Commission, Rapti and Ghaghra rivers were flowing close to the danger mark at Ayodhya, Elgin Bridge, Balrampur, Turtipar, Bansi and Ballia.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Basti at 37.0 degrees celsius, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Varanasi and Meerut at 23.5 degrees Celsius. The weather office has forecast rains at many places over the state on September 15 and 16.