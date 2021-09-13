Monsoon Updates | Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression; IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh

Representative image

Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops: Light to moderate rains lashed some parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, providing respite to people from the sweltering heat.

Chandigarh received rains yesterday evening and the temperature registered a slight drop, a Meteorological Department official said. Rains in some parts of the two states have led to a drop in temperature. The skies were cloudy at many places in the region today, he said, adding more rains were expected.

IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall in 7 Odisha districts: As a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is all set to concentrate into a depression, Odisha which is already soaked in the rain for two days is likely to be lashed by more downpour threatening to throw life out of gear in seven districts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD issued red warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall) for seven districts, normal life is already affected by downpours in some of them. In the wake of the warning, the state government has asked the district administrations to be prepared for the eventuality.

The low-pressure area formed on Saturday over the central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central part of the sea, with associated cyclonic circulation, the IMD said.

"The system is most likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the north-west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts during the next 24 hours and then move west-north-west across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days," it said. Under its influence, there will be heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall across the state for three days till September 14.

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression, IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh: A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by late Sunday night and it is expected to bring extremely heavy rains over parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days, the IMD said.

The IMD also said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Gujarat, north Konkan, north central Maharashtra and east Rajasthan during next five days.

Isolated heavy falls are also very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during the next three days, it said, adding isolated very heavy falls are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12 and Telangana in September 13.

The IMD added that isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next five days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely over Uttarakhand from September 12-16, it added.

Rains occur in various parts of Rajasthan: Different parts of Rajasthan received rains in the last 24 hours, even as the MeT department issued a warning for heavy rainfall at several places in the state till Thursday.

Heavy rainfall occurred in Udaipur, Alwar, Banswara, Dholpur and Ganganagar district, it said. Kotda in Udaipur received 114 mm rainfall, the highest in the state, followed by 80 mm rains in Kanoda, also in Udaipur, from Saturday to Sunday morning, the department said.

Mandawar, Behror and Bahadurpur in Alwar recorded 79, 72 and 67 mm rains, respectively, while Ghatol (Banswara), Sikari (Bharatpur), Ganganagar and Sarmathura (Dholpur) received 66, 75,71 and 65 mm rains respectively, according to the MeT department.

The department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall at several places in the state till Thursday. Meanwhile, a report from the state's water resources department said Rajasthan has so far received normal rainfall.

However, 10 of the 33 districts are under the deficit rainfall category (-20 percent to -59 percent), it said. The report said 16 districts have received normal rainfall (19 percent to -19 percent) and seven recorded excess rains (20 to 59 percent). No district is under scanty (-60 percent or less) or abnormal (60 percent or more) rainfall, according to a report.

Against the normal rainfall of 492.38 mm from June 1 to September 12, the state has recorded 479.29 mm rains, which falls under the normal category. Districts with normal rainfall are Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Tonk.

Baran, Bundi, Churu, Jhalawar, Kota, Sawaimadhopur and Sikar have recorded excess rains, it said. At the same time, the rainfall deficit is in Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Sirohi and Udaipur.