July 12, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal chairs the emergency meeting in Secretariat which was attended by other ministers, Mayor and officials from various departments.During the meeting, he stated, "The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has reached 207.71 metres, which is the highest ever. Delhi has not received rainfall in the last 2-3 days. Water is entering Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Regarding this, I have also written a letter to Union HM Amit Shah requesting him to reduce the flow of water entering Delhi, only then we can stop the Yamuna River from overflowing. I request everyone to vacate their homes in the low-lying areas. There are several places affected by the rise in the level of water in Yamuna River."