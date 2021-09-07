Monsoon Updates | Light rain likely today in Delhi, Odisha districts on alert amid heavy rain warning

(File Image: ANI)

Light rain likely today in Delhi: The city is likely to witness light intensity rain on September 7 as the skies will remain cloudy, as per the weather department. Maximum and minimum temperature today will hover around 33 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Some parts of the national capital received light to moderate rains on September 6. A total of 6.2 mm rain was recorded till 5.30 pm, it said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for the season, and the maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at of 57 percent at 5.30 pm.

Experts recommend immediate evacuation of residents from rain-hit villages in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh: A team of geologists recommended the immediate evacuation of residents from the rain-hit Jumma village and adjoining hamlets in the district after big cracks appeared in houses in the area.

Five people were killed and two others had gone missing after two houses collapsed in Jumma village in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district recently.

A team of experts, which visited the village for a geological survey after the incident, has advised authorities to immediately evacuate its residents and those of adjoining areas as they are still in danger.

"The lower part of Nalapani from where the landslide began on August 29 causing the collapse of houses in Jumma is still sliding. Several villages, including Jumma and the adjoining hamlets, are in danger due to this. Residents need to be shifted out of these villages," district geologist Pradeep Kumar, who was part of the team, said.

The old sliding zone at Joldhunga near Jumma could also become active again, Kumar added. He said at least 22 families of Jumma and adjoining hamlets are in danger with huge cracks appearing in the houses in which they live.

The team of geologists surveyed around eight villages and submitted its report to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, as per Kumar.

Maharashtra dam storage reaches 100 percent due to rains, 10 gates opened: Ten gates of the Majalgaon Dam in Maharashtra's Beed district were opened after heavy rains took the water stock to 100 percent capacity from 69.23 percent a day earlier, an official said.

The gates of the dam, situated on Sindphana river, a tributary of the Godavari, were opened to a height of two metres, he said.

"The dam has gross storage capacity of 453 million meter cube. The water storage in the dam on Sunday was 69.23 percent, while it touched 100 percent as on 3 am on Monday due to heavy rains in the past 24 hours. The inflow of water in the dam in the past 24 hours is 102.63 million metre cube," Sectional Engineer GN Sinare told PTI.

"The outflow from the dam has been increased from 77,421 cusecs (cubic foot per second) in the morning to around 88,500 cusecs in the afternoon." Sinare informed.

Odisha districts on alert amid heavy rain warning: The Odisha government put several districts on alert as the weather office predicted that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rainfall across the state, officials said.

District collectors were asked to monitor the emerging situation closely. A low-pressure area was formed over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast. It is likely to move west-northwestward during the next two-three days, the weather office said.

Rains have already started in most parts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar. "We hope that this low pressure will help to overcome the prevailing dry spell in 27 of the state's 30 districts," a senior officer of the Agriculture Department said.

In the last 24 hours, 29 districts have received some amount of rainfall. Jagatsinghpur district received the most amount of rainfall at 42.9 mm, followed by Koraput (36.2 mm), Gajapati (34.9 mm), Cuttack (29.1 mm), Malkangiri (26.1 mm), Bhadrak (26 mm) and Puri (25 mm).

Boudh was the only district where no rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. Under the influence of the low-pressure area, heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely in most of the districts till September 8, the weather officer predicted.

Alert for heavy rains was issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Korapur and Puri. Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely in Malkangiri, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur. Fisherfolks were asked not to venture into the sea on Monday and Tuesday.