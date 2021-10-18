Monsoon Updates | Death toll rises to 24 in Kerala, yellow alert in 11 districts; Centre offers assistance

Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad, Kerala. (Image: PTI)

At least 24 people have died in Kerala due to flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains since October 17. While the rain subsided by October 18 afternoon, authorities kept up a strict vigil with the threat of landslides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert -possibility of severely bad weather - in 11 districts for today. Weather experts claim cloudburst could be one of the reasons for heavy and unseasonal rain at several places in Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising out of the rains.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected," Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre would provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala, who had been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods.

Heavy rainfall likely to lash Bengal, Odisha till October 20

The IMD said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in West Bengal and Odisha till October 20 due to a low-pressure area formed over north Telangana and strong southeasterly wind from the Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over the deep sea areas of North Bay of Bengal till October 19, the IMD said.

Some of the southern districts of the state, including Howrah, Hooghly and East Medinipur, have recently experienced floods owing to downpour and overflowing rivers. For Monday, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in districts such as Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.





Heavy rains lash Delhi, max temperature settles at 30.4 degrees Celsius: Heavy rains lashed Delhi leading to waterlogging and traffic jams at several parts of the city causing inconvenience for commuters, while the maximum temperature settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Educational institutions in Uttarakhand to remain closed today due to heavy rain Most educational institutions across Uttarakhand will remain closed today while there will be a ban on trekking, mountaineering, and camping activities in the high altitude areas of the state till October 19 as a precautionary measure in view of the heavy rain alert issued by the Met department. The orders for closure of educational institutions, including schools, colleges and anganwadi centres, were issued by the district administrations following a heavy rain alert issued for all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand . The Chamoli district administration also banned all trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and the entire forest area of Gopeshwar till October 19. The district level Khel Mahakumbh events to be held at parade and pavilion grounds in Dehradun on October 18-19 have been cancelled. They have been rescheduled for October 24 and 25. Heavy to very heavy rains, lightning, hail storms and high speed winds (60-70 kmph) have been predicted by the Met department for all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainitalk Champawat, Dehradun Tehri and Pauri. Administrations of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudrparayag districts have been asked to be extra careful as the Chardham yatra is underway in these districts. (With PTI inputs)

In Odisha, which is already passing through a wet spell, the state government alerted the district authorities to keep a close watch on the situation.