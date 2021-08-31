Six out of the state's 33 districts have received "large deficient" rainfall, indicating a drop by more than 60 percent of the long period average rainfall, and the remaining districts have got "deficient" rainfall, the IMD added.It said Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Surendranagar are the districts that have received "large deficient" rainfall.


Five killed, two missing after heavy rains flatten houses in Uttarakhand's Dharchula: Five people, including three children, were killed and two others went missing after three houses collapsed in a village following heavy rains in Dharchula sub-division of the district in Uttarakhand, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)