Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29. (Image: ANI)

Varying degrees of rain, ranging from light to moderate and heavy to very heavy ones, lashed various parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, triggering a rise in water level in the state's major rivers. While light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred at some places, heavy to very heavy rains were witnessed in some isolated places of the eastern and western parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

Even thunderstorms accompanied by lightning occurred at some isolated places in the state, the MET office said in a statement in Lucknow on Monday. Rainfall was recorded in Kheri, Gonda, Mainpuri, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Kannauj, Bahraich, Allahabad, Ghazipur, Balrampur, Gonda and Shravasti, it said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri at 35.6 degree Celsius and the lowest in Etawah at 22.0 degree Celsius. The MET also forecast rain and thunderstorms at some places in the state on Tuesday and cautioned people of thunderstorms and lightning is very likely at isolated places.

He said rivers flowing above the danger mark in the state included the Ganga in Budaun, Sharda in Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaghra in Ayodhya and Ballia, Rapti in Gorakhpur and Siddharth Nagar, Rohin in Maharajganj, Guano in Gonda and Gandak in KushiNagar. He said the NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams have been deployed in the affected areas for the relief and rescue operations.

The officer, however, did not tell how many districts in the state have been hit by the flood. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, said there was "no relief work" going on in the field as the government is busy with "celebrations".

"Hundreds of villages have been marooned due to the flood. People have been trapped in their houses and the cattle are dying for the want of fodder but an indifferent government is busy with celebrations," he said.

"In reality, the BJP is concerned with neither the development of the state nor the people's problems. Such an insensitive government was never seen in the state," he said.

In Balrampur, 150 villages are surrounded with Rapti water and crop in hundreds of hectares of land have been destroyed, he said, adding Maharajganj too faces a similar situation. He said even at this crucial time, the BJP government is busy giving advertisements of its false achievements.

Moderate rain likely on August 31 in Delhi: Delhi to receive moderate rain on August 31 and the skies are expected to remain cloudy, Met department said.

Gujarat is very likely to experience an "active wet spell" during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said, signalling possible respite for a state that has recorded rainfall 50 percent below normal this season.

Many areas in Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu will see "light to moderate rain/thundershowers" till the morning of September 4, while some areas in south Gujarat and Saurashtra are likely to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" during this period, the IMD's Ahmedabad centre said in a release.

So far this year, Gujarat has recorded deficient rainfall of 50 percent, with the state receiving 288.6 millimetres of rain as against normal rainfall of 576.5 mm for the period, the IMD said.