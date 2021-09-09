Monsoon Updates: 31 killed in one week in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Marathwada region

In early June, the Met office said the conditions will become favourable for the monsoon to advance to Delhi and other parts of northwest India by July 7. (Image: Reuters)

Heavy rains lash Saurashtra; Gujarat monsoon deficit contracts 10% in one week: Several parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra region received very heavy rainfall with more showers expected in the next four days, officials said. The fresh spell of downpour that started a few days ago will help reduce the rainfall deficiency of Gujarat, they said .

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall till September 10 with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the state with isolated extremely heavy showers in some districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions during the next four days.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), parts of Gir Somnath, Amreli, Rajkot and Bhavnagar districts received rainfall of over 100 mm in 12 hours till Wednesday evening. Sutrapada and Babra talukas of Gir Somnath and Amreli districts received 138 and 130 mm rainfall, respectively, it said.

As many as 162 out of 251 talukas of Gujarat witnessed wet spell on Wednesday. As per SEOC figures, Narmada, Surat, Navsari and Bharuch districts of south Gujarat received heavy to very heavy on Tuesday.

Despite the recent spell, Gujarat continues to remain in the red zone as a deficient state with 40 percent below normal rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update.

Rainfall in the last one week has, however, helped the state reduce its deficiency by nearly 10 percent. As against the average rainfall of 624.8 mm (between June-September), Gujarat has so far received 374.5 mm rainfall, the IMD said.

Out of 33 districts in Gujarat, Gandhinagar and Aravalli have been categorised as having "large deficient," or over 60 percent below normal rainfall. Only Valsad and Devbhumi Dwarka have been categorised as having received "normal" rainfall. The remaining districts continue to be rainfall deficient.

: The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature recorded earlier in the day by the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, had settled at 26 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 72 percent, the meteorological department said. It has predicted "generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain" for the next four days. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Thursday are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees, respectively, the IMD said. Delhi's air quality was in the ''satisfactory'' category on Wednesday.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 66. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

31 killed in one week in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Marathwada region: As many as 31 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Marathwada over the last one week with heavy downpour continuing in most parts of the region, an official said. Of the total number of these fatalities, 12 were reported on Tuesday alone, he said.

"The Marathwada region has been witnessing heavy rains since the past one week. Rain-related incidents have claimed as many as 31 lives in the region till Tuesday evening, of which 12 deaths were reported on September 7, while the remaining 19 deaths had occurred between September 1 and 6," an official from the divisional commissioner office here said.

A total of 145 circles in Marathwada, which comprises eight districts, recorded rainfall above 65 mm in 24 hours till Tuesday, he said. Out of the 31 deaths, four each were reported in Aurangabad, Hingoli and Jalna districts, two each in Parbhani and Osmanabad, seven in Nanded, five in Beed and three in Latur district, the official said. The 145 rainfall-hit circles in the region are from Aurangabad, Jalna, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed and Nanded districts, he added.

Heavy rain pounds Odisha; MeT forecasts downpour over next 24 hours in several districts: Heavy rain battered several districts of Odisha, the MeT Department said, as it forecast torrential downpour over the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Balasore district. Gobindpur received 120.8 mm of rain over the past 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Wednesday, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

Rains lash parts of Jammu region bringing relief from humid condition: Rains lashed large parts of the Jammu region bringing relief to the people from humidity with the weather department forecasting intermittent light to moderate rainfall in the next two days.

An approach road leading to the Government Medical College in Kathua district was washed away by the heavy rains while several areas witnessed waterlogging due to overflowing drains and streams.

Katra town, the basecamp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded the highest rainfall of 52.8 mm till 8.30 am, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

The pilgrimage was going on smoothly despite rains which were still continuing when last reports were received around noon. However, the helicopter service there was suspended and is likely to resume later in the day when the weather improves.

Besides Reasi, rains lashed many other parts of Jammu region including Udhampur, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Ramban districts. Jammu city registered 18.5 mm and Kathua 13.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am when it was still raining heavily, the spokesperson said.

Light rains at some places in UP: Met department: Light rain accompanied with thundershowers occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over eastern UP. Rainfall was recorded in Barabanki, Varanasi, Pratapgarh and Gonda.

Etawah was the hottest place in the state, where the mercury touched 35.8 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on Thursday.

Rain along with thundershowers are very likely at most places over eastern parts of the state and at many places over western UP on September 10.