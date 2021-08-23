Monsoon Update | Thunderstorm, light to moderate rain likely in Delhi today

In early June, the Met office said the conditions will become favourable for the monsoon to advance to Delhi and other parts of northwest India by July 7. (Image: Reuters)

The national capital is likely to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, the city received 1 mm rainfall.

The relative humidity was 89 percent at 8.30 am, it said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius as rains lashed some parts of the city, and the minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius.