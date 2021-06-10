Monsoon Update: Orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane; very heavy rains expected

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs since early morning on June 9, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services. (Representative image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane till June 12. The south-west monsoon arrived in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on June 9, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning.

As per the IMD alert, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the said regions.



Mumbai city and suburbs very likely to experience light to moderate spell of rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells during next 3-4 hours.

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2021

In the next 24 hours, Mumbai will see moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy falls at isolated places. In the next 48 hours, it will see very heavy to extremely heavy falls at isolated places.

Heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning on June 9, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services.

"As per latest satellite observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience moderate to intense spells of rainfall (2-3cm/hr) during next 3-4 hrs. Possibility of thunder lightning at isolated places," the IMD Mumbai said in its forecast on June 9.

The city and its suburbs experienced thunderstorms along with moderate to intense spells of rainfall during the past 3 hours, it added.

According to the IMD, the western suburb of Santacruz recorded 222.2 mm rain in 12 hours from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm, while Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 51 mm rain during the same period.



Colaba reported 51 mm and Santacruz reported 222.2 mm in Mumbai during 0830 to 2030 hours IST of 09.06.2021. June 9, 2021

Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks, officials said.

Routes of some BEST buses that run the city civic body's transport wing were also diverted, they said.