MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Monsoon Update: Orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane; very heavy rains expected

Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks, officials said.

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs since early morning on June 9, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services. (Representative image)

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs since early morning on June 9, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services. (Representative image)


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane till June 12. The south-west monsoon arrived in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on June 9, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning.

As per the IMD alert, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the said regions.

In the next 24 hours, Mumbai will see moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy falls at isolated places. In the next 48 hours, it will see very heavy to extremely heavy falls at isolated places.

Heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning on June 9, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services.

"As per latest satellite observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience moderate to intense spells of rainfall (2-3cm/hr) during next 3-4 hrs. Possibility of thunder lightning at isolated places," the IMD Mumbai said in its forecast on June 9.

Close

Related stories

The city and its suburbs experienced thunderstorms along with moderate to intense spells of rainfall during the past 3 hours, it added.

According to the IMD, the western suburb of Santacruz recorded 222.2 mm rain in 12 hours from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm, while Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 51 mm rain during the same period.

Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks, officials said.

Routes of some BEST buses that run the city civic body's transport wing were also diverted, they said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #mumbai
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:21 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey