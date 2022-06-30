Monsoon Update on June 30 | Southwest Monsoon advances in major parts of Northern India

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana, the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) said on June 30.

According to the IMD, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) has passed through Deesa in Gujarat, Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, Tonk and Sikar in Rajasthan, Rohtak in Haryana, and Pathankot in Punjab.

Skymet Weather predicted on June 29 that light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible on June 30 over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of Assam, many parts of Uttar Pradesh, parts of Madhya Pradesh, South Gujarat, Coastal Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka.

Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells are possible over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

It further predicted that scattered light to moderate rain is possible over rest of Northeast India, Odisha, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Telangana, Interior Karnataka, East Rajasthan, parts of East Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Light rain with one or two moderate spells may occur over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. Rain activities are expected to increase significantly over these states by June 30.

Light rain is possible over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and Jammu Kashmir.