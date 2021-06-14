Monsoon update: Monsoon likely to reach Delhi early by June 15, 12 days ahead of schedule

A woman signals for a bus to stop as she walks under an umbrella during rainfall (REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi early by June 15, 12 days before its usual date of June 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said. Light to moderate rain occurred at most places over the state on June 13, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kandaghat in Solan district received 51.6 mm rain, followed by Shahpur (Kangra) 36.5 mm and Dalhousie (Chamba) 28 mm, Singh added. Last year, the monsoon arrived in the state on June 24, whereas the normal date of monsoon arrival in HP is June 26, he added. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places on June 14 with isolated heavy rainfall over the lower and middle hills of the state, Singh added.

“The southwest monsoon further advanced into some parts of north Haryana, Chandigarh and north Punjab on June 13,” the MeT department said. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into more parts of the twin states during the next two days. According to the weather office forecast, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on June 14 and 15.

The IMD The IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning in six districts, including Jabalpur and Narsinghpur, in east Madhya Pradesh and a yellow alert predicting heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in eight districts including Vidisha and Hoshangabad as the southwest monsoon is expected to advance in the state.

In 2013, monsoon covered the entire country by June 16, according to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency. Last year, the wind system had covered the entire country by June 29, seven days before the usual date of July 8.