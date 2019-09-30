Monsoon update: India’s September rain on track to be highest in 102 years, withdrawal delayed

Heavy rainfall across several parts of the country has put this month on track to become the wettest September in India in 102 years, according to a report by The Times of India.

This has also resulted in the monsoon rainfall to rise 9 percent above normal – a percentage below the mark at which it would be categorised as ‘excess’.

The report adds that the average rainfall across the country in the first 29 days of September was around 247.1 mm. This is 48 percent above normal for the month and the third highest in Indian Meteorological Department's record since 1901.

The figure is likely to go past that of 1983 (255.8 mm), the report adds.

Monsoon retreat delayed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a wet Navratri festival in central and northwest parts of India even as the monsoon retreat is yet to commence.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the monsoon retreat in 2019 is late by over a month for some parts of the country just as the onset was late.

The Indian Express report, citing authorities, suggests that monsoon retreat will begin by October 7 in Punjab, Rajasthan and parts of Kutch. The normal date of retreat there is September 1.

In Maharashtra, where the retreat generally begins by October 1, light rainfall is likely to continue till October 15.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

Deluge continues in UP, Bihar

September 29 was the third continuous day that heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of the country. At least 18 lives were lost in Bihar on September 29 to mishaps caused by the downpour that water-logged streets and railway tracks, and marooned businesses.

The state capital, Patna, continued to be among the worst affected. Some of its parts submerged in water levels rising up to the chest and its residents being rescued with the help of municipal cranes normally used for moving earth.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh witnesses a loss of at least 14 lives on September 29 after heavy rainfall across the state.