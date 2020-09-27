172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|monsoon-to-withdraw-from-north-india-in-2-days-rainy-season-to-end-on-above-normal-note-5891271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon to withdraw from north India in 2 days; rainy season to end on above-normal note

Overall, the country has received 9 percent more rainfall than normal until September 26, according to data.

PTI

The southwest monsoon is set to retreat from parts of north India in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, while data suggests that the rainy season is most likely to end on an above-normal note.

Overall, the country has received 9 percent more rainfall than normal until September 26, according to data.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas from September 28,” the weather department said.

Close

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of private forecaster Skymet Weather, said rainfall has reduced considerably.

related news

“The withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan is likely to start from tomorrow (Monday). It looks like monsoon will withdraw on an above-normal note,” Palawat said.

Rainfall in the range of 96 to 104 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) is considered as ‘normal’, while precipitation in the range of 104 to 110 percent of the LPA is ‘excess’.

Nine states have received excess rainfall, while 20 states have recorded normal precipitation, the data shows.

The official rainfall season in India is from June 1 to September 30. Monsoon arrived over Kerala on June 1, its normal onset date.

June recorded 17 percent more rainfall, while July saw 10 percent deficiency. However, there was an excess rainfall in August -- the month recorded 27 per cent more rainfall than normal.

Parts of north India -- Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir --- have recorded deficient rainfall. The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded high deficiency of rainfall this year.

Large parts of the country in west and south India, including Gujarat, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, have received excess rainfall. Sikkim is the only state to have received large excess rainfall.

 
First Published on Sep 27, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon #Weather

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.