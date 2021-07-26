MARKET NEWS

July 26, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses reconvene today; Rahul Gandhi drives to protest three farm laws

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were were adjourned till today amid uproar by Opposition MPs over multiple issues, including the farm reform laws and alleged snooping by the Centre using 'Pegasus spyware', among others

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: Both the Houses of Parliament Parliament are all set to meet on July 26, two days after the Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues disrupted the proceedings in both the Houses last week. In Lok Sabha, The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill,
2021 are listed for discussion. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021. In Rajya Sabha, The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 are listed in the business for July 26. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on July 23 after ruckus by the Opposition. The same day, Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session for snatching and tearing the 'Pegasus Project' statement from the hands of Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a  day before. Congress MPs staged protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the Pegasus issue. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke in Lok Sabha on Centre's COVID-19 vaccination policy before the House was adjourned.  Congress MP Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' report on July 26. The Centre had listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session that began on July 19 and will continue till August 13. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country.
  • July 26, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates |  Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to Parliament

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to reach Parliament, in protest against the three farm laws. Both the Houses of Parliament Parliament are all set to meet on July 26, two days after the Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues disrupted the proceedings in both the Houses last week

  • July 26, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates |  PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda meet in Parliament House

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda, other leaders, including Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anurag Thakur are holding a meeting in Parliament House.

  • July 26, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates |  Finance Minister to introduce Amendments to Bankruptcy Code 

    Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharam will introduce a Bill to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, in the Lok Sabha today. The amendment seeks to consolidate the existing framework by creating a single law for insolvency and bankruptcy in India. 

  • July 26, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha opposition MPs meet to discuss strategy

    Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha are meeting at Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament to discuss the strategy regarding the issues raised by them in the House ahead of the session reconvening at 11 am. Rajya Sabha was adjourned on July 23 amid protest by the Opposition

  • July 26, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | PM must make statement on 'Pegasus Report' in Parliament : Chidambaram

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on July 25 said the government should either call for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament clarifying whether there had been surveillance or not.

    The former home minister said he was not sure that one can go to the extent of saying that the entire electoral mandate of 2019 was vitiated by the “unlawful snooping” but added that it may have “helped” the BJP to score that victory which has been “tainted” by the allegations.

    In an interview with PTI, Chidambaram also said a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) can be more effective than an investigation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, asserting that the former would be more empowered by Parliament. (PTI)

  • July 26, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice 

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' report. Earlier Congress MP Manickam Tagore also submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss alleged snooping by the Centre using the Israeli spyware Pegasus.

  • July 26, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Bills to be Tabled in Parliament Today

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha

    Pashupati Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021.

    The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha

    The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha

  • July 26, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MP Manickam Tagore, among others, has submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss alleged snooping by the Centre using the Israeli spyware Pegasus.

  • July 26, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of the session

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Shantanu Sen was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session, a day after he snatched and tore the 'Pegasus Project' statement from the hands of Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

    Read more here

  • July 26, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | What happened on July 23

    Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned till today, on July 23, amid uproar by Opposition members over host of issues, including the farm reform laws, the alleged snooping by the Centre using 'Pegasus spyware' and deaths related to unavailability of oxygen during the COVID-19 second wave, among others.

  • July 26, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Before this session started last week, the union government had listed 17 new bills for introduction. The session will continue till August 13.

    It is the first session after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country.

