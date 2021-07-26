Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses reconvene today; Rahul Gandhi drives to protest three farm laws

July 26, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

2021 are listed for discussion. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021. In Rajya Sabha, The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 are listed in the business for July 26. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on July 23 after ruckus by the Opposition. The same day, Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session for snatching and tearing the 'Pegasus Project' statement from the hands of Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a day before. Congress MPs staged protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the Pegasus issue. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke in Lok Sabha on Centre's COVID-19 vaccination policy before the House was adjourned. Congress MP Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' report on July 26. The Centre had listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session that began on July 19 and will continue till August 13. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country.

