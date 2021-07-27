MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 27, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Opposition members protest over Pegasus, Farm Laws; Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration in Lok Sabha today. In the Rajya Sabha, the 308th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on “Impact of the pandemic on MSME Sector and mitigation strategy adopted to counter it” will be laid.

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: Sloganeering by Opposition members of parliament (MP) over 'Pegasus Project' report and Farm Laws returned to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha forcing repeated adjournment of proceedings in both the Houses of the Parliament during the Monsoon Session today. The protests forced Lok Sabha speaker to adjourn the House till 11: 45 am. As the House reconvened,
the protests returned too and the House was adjourned till 12 noon. The house was again adjourned till 12: 30 pm as protests continued. Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha where the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon and then till 2 pm. Both the Houses  reconvened today after the session witnessed stormy scenes yesterday as Opposition members protested over the alleged Pegasus snooping row and farm reform laws. The  proceedings were repeatedly adjourned yesterday, as well.  Amid the din, however, the Lok Sabha managed to pass two Bills- The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 after which the House was adjourned as protesting MPs demanded a probe into the phone hacking allegations despite repeated requests from the presiding officers. In Rajya Sabha too, the Opposition raised the Pegasus issue, even as chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern that 90 members had been denied the opportunity to raise crucial issues in the House due to repeated adjournments on July 26. The House had to be adjourned thrice before proceedings were called off for the day. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said he had approached the opposition for a cup of tea for an informal discussion but parties refused to turn up. Earlier yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament to express support for farmers protesting against the farm reform laws. As many as  69 zero hour mentions, including 12 admitted for July 26, and 23 special mentions by as many members could not be raised during the session so far due to disruptions. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration in Lok Sabha today. In the Rajya Sabha, the 308th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on “Impact of the pandemic on MSME Sector and mitigation strategy adopted to counter it” will be laid. Union Minister Smriti Irani will also move the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha, to be taken into consideration today. The Centre had listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session that began on July 19 and will continue till August 13. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country.
  • July 27, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Opposition MPs continued. Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned due to protests.

  • July 27, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned again till 12 : 30 pm, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm  

    Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned amid protests by Opposition members over Pegasus Report and Farm laws. The Lok Sabha will resume at 12: 30 pm while Rajya Sabha will meet at 2 pm.  

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 27, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned second time in the day as Opposition MPs continue to protest over Pegasus Project report

  • July 27, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MP moves notice seeking discussion on Assam -Mizoram border clash 

    Congress MP from Assam, Ripun Bora gives a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, under rule 176, and demands discussion on yesterday's Assam -Mizoram border clash which claimed the lives of six personnel of Assam Police (ANI).

  • July 27, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 11: 45 am

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11: 45 am amid protests by Opposition MPs. The MPs continued to raise slogans over Pegasus Project report despite repeated requests by Speaker Om Birla.  

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 27, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Expose Opposition, PM Modi asks BJP MPs  

    After Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi & V Muraleedharan briefed BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on what happened in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the past week, PM Modi asked party MPs to expose Opposition as it isn't coming to the meetings or letting the House conduct any business (ANI)

  • July 27, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

    The Rajya Sabha proceedings started on a stormy note on July 27 with Opposition members raising slogans over Pegasus project Report. The House has been adjourned till 12 noon. Lok Sabha also witnessed protests by Opposition members. 

  • July 27, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | We are ready for discussion on any topic : Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    We had discussions with Opposition leaders and said that we're ready for discussion on whichever topic they want. We hope that Opposition will give notice and  let Chairman and Speaker decide under which rule and when should it happen: Deputy Leader of House in RS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (ANI)

  • July 27, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | BJP Parliamentary Party Meet Underway

    BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway at Parliament on the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the monsoon session. PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, among other leaders, are attending the meeting. 

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | BJP Parliamentary Party Meet Underway BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway at Parliament on the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the monsoon session. PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, among other leaders, are attending the meeting. 
  • July 27, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | BJP Parliamentary Meet Underway

    BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway at Parliament on the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the monsoon session. PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, among other leaders, are attending the meeting. 

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | BJP Parliamentary Meet Underway BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway at Parliament on the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the monsoon session. PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, among other leaders, are attending the meeting. 
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 27, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Gaurav Gogoi gives an adjournment motion notice on Assam-Mizoram border clash

    Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border clash, which claimed the lives of 6 police personnel yesterday.

  • July 27, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda reach Parliament

    PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda reach Parliament PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.
Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.