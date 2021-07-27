Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Opposition members protest over Pegasus, Farm Laws; Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Opposition MPs continued. Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned due to protests.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Opposition MPs continued. Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned due to protests.
Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned amid protests by Opposition members over Pegasus Report and Farm laws. The Lok Sabha will resume at 12: 30 pm while Rajya Sabha will meet at 2 pm.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned second time in the day as Opposition MPs continue to protest over Pegasus Project report
Congress MP from Assam, Ripun Bora gives a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, under rule 176, and demands discussion on yesterday's Assam -Mizoram border clash which claimed the lives of six personnel of Assam Police (ANI).
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11: 45 am amid protests by Opposition MPs. The MPs continued to raise slogans over Pegasus Project report despite repeated requests by Speaker Om Birla.
After Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi & V Muraleedharan briefed BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on what happened in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the past week, PM Modi asked party MPs to expose Opposition as it isn't coming to the meetings or letting the House conduct any business (ANI)
The Rajya Sabha proceedings started on a stormy note on July 27 with Opposition members raising slogans over Pegasus project Report. The House has been adjourned till 12 noon. Lok Sabha also witnessed protests by Opposition members.
We had discussions with Opposition leaders and said that we're ready for discussion on whichever topic they want. We hope that Opposition will give notice and let Chairman and Speaker decide under which rule and when should it happen: Deputy Leader of House in RS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (ANI)
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway at Parliament on the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the monsoon session. PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, among other leaders, are attending the meeting.
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway at Parliament on the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the monsoon session. PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, among other leaders, are attending the meeting.
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border clash, which claimed the lives of 6 police personnel yesterday.
PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.