Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Opposition members protest over Pegasus, Farm Laws; Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm

July 27, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST

the protests returned too and the House was adjourned till 12 noon. The house was again adjourned till 12: 30 pm as protests continued. Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha where the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon and then till 2 pm. Both the Houses reconvened today after the session witnessed stormy scenes yesterday as Opposition members protested over the alleged Pegasus snooping row and farm reform laws. The proceedings were repeatedly adjourned yesterday, as well. Amid the din, however, the Lok Sabha managed to pass two Bills- The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 after which the House was adjourned as protesting MPs demanded a probe into the phone hacking allegations despite repeated requests from the presiding officers. In Rajya Sabha too, the Opposition raised the Pegasus issue, even as chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern that 90 members had been denied the opportunity to raise crucial issues in the House due to repeated adjournments on July 26. The House had to be adjourned thrice before proceedings were called off for the day. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said he had approached the opposition for a cup of tea for an informal discussion but parties refused to turn up. Earlier yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament to express support for farmers protesting against the farm reform laws. As many as 69 zero hour mentions, including 12 admitted for July 26, and 23 special mentions by as many members could not be raised during the session so far due to disruptions. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration in Lok Sabha today. In the Rajya Sabha, the 308th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on “Impact of the pandemic on MSME Sector and mitigation strategy adopted to counter it” will be laid. Union Minister Smriti Irani will also move the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha, to be taken into consideration today. The Centre had listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session that began on July 19 and will continue till August 13. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country.

Sloganeering by Opposition members of parliament (MP) over 'Pegasus Project' report and Farm Laws returned to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha forcing repeated adjournment of proceedings in both the Houses of the Parliament during the Monsoon Session today. The protests forced Lok Sabha speaker to adjourn the House till 11: 45 am. As the House reconvened,