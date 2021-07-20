MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 20, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: 'Pegasus Project' to dominate proceedings today, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: The Opposition is likely to raise the 'Pegasus project' matter when the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha convene today

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: After a stormy  day one proceedings, the Parliament is set to reconvene for the second day today.  The 'Pegasus Project' row is expected to dominate both Houses of the Parliament today with many members having submitted adjournment notices to discuss the issue. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is also scheduled to make a statement in Rajya
Sabha on the report.  On day one of the session on July 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasn't able to introduce the newly-inducted union ministers to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha amid slogan-shouting by Opposition members who were protesting against various issues. The proceedings of both the Houses were eventually adjourned for the day to reconvene at 11 am today. Amid the uproar, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vashnaw addressed Lok Sabha over the 'Pegasus project' report. The minister reiterated the government's stand alleging that the report appeared to be an attempt to malign Indian democracy and institutions. The report published on July 18 suggested that phones of at least 300 people, including 40 journalists, were hacked using 'Pegasus' spyware. Later on July 19, fresh reports suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also a potential surveillance target as part of the 'Pegasus project' along with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, union minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Vaishnaw and some phone numbers belonging to the Supreme Court staffer who accused former CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment in April 2019, among others. The Monsoon Session, to be held between July 19 and August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session  is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country. The Opposition has planned to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of pandemic's second wave, rising petrol and diesel prices and the farmers' protest.
  • July 20, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates |  TMC MPs to protest over Pegasus Project

    Trinamool Congress MPs will stage a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over "Pegasus Project' report . The TMC leaders have also submited adjournment notices to discuss issue in both Houses.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | BJP MPs meet ahead of second day of Monsoon Session

    The BJP members of parliament are meeting at Parliament, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the second day of Monsoon Session, news agency ANI reported.   

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | BJP MPs meet ahead of second day of Monsoon Session The BJP members of parliament are meeting at Parliament, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the second day of Monsoon Session, news agency ANI reported.   
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 20, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi and HM Amit Shah reach Parliament

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Parliament on the second day of the Monsoon Session. PM Modi was prevented from verbally introducing his newly appointed ministers, as opposition leaders rushed to the well in both Houses to protest rising fuel prices and other issues on July 19, the first day of the session.

  • July 20, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Notices by Opposition MPs in Parliament to discuss 'Pegasus Project' report  

    CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice under Rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the alleged spying by the government on opposition party leaders, journalists, judges, and even union ministers using Pegasus spyware. Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the alleged usage of Pegasus spyware by the Government

  • July 20, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak on 'Pegasus' row in Rajya Sabha

    Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make a statement on 'Pegasus Project' issue in Rajya Sabha today, news agency ANI reported on July 20. Vaishnaw was also one of the potential targets of the snooping, according to reports published on July 19. 

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak on 'Pegasus' row in Rajya Sabha Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make a statement on 'Pegasus Project' issue in Rajya Sabha today, news agency ANI reported on July 20. Vaishnaw was also one of the potential targets of the snooping, according to reports published on July 19. 
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 20, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | The session, being held between July 19 and August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session  is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country. The Opposition has planned to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of pandemic's second wave, 'Pegasus project', rising petrol and diesel prices and the farmers' protest.

  • July 20, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Phone numbers of Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishore, two BJP union ministers were potential Pegasus spyware targets: Report

    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Singh Patel, as also former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were among those whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets for hacking through an Israeli spyware sold only to the government agencies, an international media consortium reported yesterday.

    The Wire news portal, in the second part of its revelations from the international collaborative investigation called the Pegasus Project, reported that the phone number of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and 11 phone numbers belonging to the Supreme Court staffer and her close relatives, who accused former CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment in April 2019, were selected as targets for surveillance. (Input from PTI)

    Read more here

  • July 20, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Opposition raised slogans in both Houses of Parliament – Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – over a number of issues yesterday, leading to the two the sitting getting adjourned until today morning. Ruckus and disruptions had led to adjournments earlier in the day as well yesterday.

    The fallout of the alleged ‘Pegasus project’ leaks is likely to be in focus today with the Opposition planning to corner the Centre on the matter.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.