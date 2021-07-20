Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: 'Pegasus Project' to dominate proceedings today, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha

July 20, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

Sabha on the report. On day one of the session on July 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasn't able to introduce the newly-inducted union ministers to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha amid slogan-shouting by Opposition members who were protesting against various issues. The proceedings of both the Houses were eventually adjourned for the day to reconvene at 11 am today. Amid the uproar, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vashnaw addressed Lok Sabha over the 'Pegasus project' report. The minister reiterated the government's stand alleging that the report appeared to be an attempt to malign Indian democracy and institutions. The report published on July 18 suggested that phones of at least 300 people, including 40 journalists, were hacked using 'Pegasus' spyware. Later on July 19, fresh reports suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also a potential surveillance target as part of the 'Pegasus project' along with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, union minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Vaishnaw and some phone numbers belonging to the Supreme Court staffer who accused former CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment in April 2019, among others. The Monsoon Session, to be held between July 19 and August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country. The Opposition has planned to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of pandemic's second wave, rising petrol and diesel prices and the farmers' protest.

After a stormy day one proceedings, the Parliament is set to reconvene for the second day today. The 'Pegasus Project' row is expected to dominate both Houses of the Parliament today with many members having submitted adjournment notices to discuss the issue. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is also scheduled to make a statement in Rajya