Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi started 'chipko andolan' in Parliament, says Rajnath Singh

BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi | What is a privilege motion?

A privilege motion is a notice by any Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha MP, against anyone who is accused of breach of privilege.

Parliamentary privileges are certain rights and immunities enjoyed by MPs, MLAs and MLCs, individually and collectively, so that they can effectively discharge their functions.

When any of these rights and immunities are disregarded, the offence is called a ‘breach of privilege’ and is punishable under Parliamentary rules.

The House has the power to summon the offending person, warn him/her, or let go free or punish the person.