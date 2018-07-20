Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi started 'chipko andolan' in Parliament, says Rajnath Singh

Live now
Jul 20, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Union Consumer Affairs Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Ram Villas Paswan is addressing the Lok Sabha.
Tariq Anwar: BJP has become a party of two people.
Rajnath Singh has finished speaking. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) General Secretary Tariq Anwar addressing the Lok Sabha now. The NCP has 7 MPs.
Rajnath Singh: Andhra Pradesh is a part of the country..central govt. will provide maximum assistance to the state.
Rajnath Singh speaks about special status for Andhra Pradesh.
Rajnath Singh: Some MPs refer to India as Hindu Taliban and Hindu Pakistan...what do they want to achieve by saying that?
Rajnath Singh: Biggest example of mob lynching was in 1984
The Lok Sabha has convened again. Rajnath Singh continues his speech.
Jobs, women's safety and being Hindu: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi and his ministers
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, slammed the Centre over lack of jobs and women's safety
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has adjourned the Lok Sabha till 4.30 pm, amid ruckus. Home Minister and BJP MP Rajnath Singh will continue his speech.
Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Even the global agencies say India is the largest growing economy. Global economists say India is a bright spot for foreign investors. India has become a hub for investors across the world due to the ease of doing business.
“India will be in among the top 3 economies of the world by 2030,” Singh added.
Rajnath Singh: There is a divide within the opposition. The Mahagathbandhan is divided. The parties that moved the non-confidence motion don’t have trust in each other.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day due to the lack of quorum.
Rajnath Singh: None of the parties who moved the no-confidence motion, have the strength of numbers. They have to get together to do so.
BJP MP and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is now speaking in the Lok Sabha.
BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi | What is a privilege motion?
A privilege motion is a notice by any Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha MP, against anyone who is accused of breach of privilege.
Parliamentary privileges are certain rights and immunities enjoyed by MPs, MLAs and MLCs, individually and collectively, so that they can effectively discharge their functions.
When any of these rights and immunities are disregarded, the offence is called a ‘breach of privilege’ and is punishable under Parliamentary rules.
The House has the power to summon the offending person, warn him/her, or let go free or punish the person.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ‘repeatedly lying’ in his speech today. Allegations made by Gandhi are untrue, he added.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Mohammad Salim is now speaing in the Lok Sabha. The party has 9 MPs in the lower house and have been given seven minutes to speak.
NEWS FLASH: BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha over 'false allegations', news reports suggest.
Rahul ki jhappi! Congress president concludes his speech by hugging PM Modi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi concluded his fiery speech in Lok Sabha on Friday by giving a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During his speech, Gandhi attacked Modi government raising various issues including Rafale deal, unemployment, demonetisation, and women's safety.
Read the full story here.
Samajwadi Party leader and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav is speaking in the Lok Sabha. The party has seven MPs in the Lok Sabha. They have been allotted six minutes to speak.
Vinod Kumar Boianapalli of the TRS says that under Article 31 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, both the states should have a High Court each. The issue, he says, hasn't been addressed despite former Law Minister Sadananda Gowda promising one in the House.
Vinod Kumar Boianapalli of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) addresses the session now.
TMC’S Saugata Roy: Should I talk about Modi syndicate? One is Lalit Modi and one is Nirav Modi.
Roy was referring to PM Modi’s comment made at a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal, earlier this week, where he attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for throttling democracy and encouraging syndicates in West Bengal.
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy is now speaking in the Lok Sabha. TMC has 34 MPs in Lok Sabha and have been given 27 minutes.