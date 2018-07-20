App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 20, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi started 'chipko andolan' in Parliament, says Rajnath Singh

PM Narendra Modi expected to address Lok Sabha at 6.30pm. Stay tuned for further live updates from Monsoon Session of Parliament

highlights

  • Jul 20, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Union Consumer Affairs Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Ram Villas Paswan  is addressing the Lok Sabha. 

  • Jul 20, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Tariq Anwar: BJP has become a party of two people.

  • Jul 20, 05:09 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh has finished speaking. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) General Secretary Tariq Anwar addressing the Lok Sabha now. The NCP has 7 MPs.

  • Jul 20, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: Andhra Pradesh is a part of the country..central govt. will provide maximum assistance to the state. 

  • Jul 20, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh speaks about special status for Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 20, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: Some MPs refer to India as Hindu Taliban and Hindu Pakistan...what do they want to achieve by saying that?

  • Jul 20, 04:47 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: Biggest example of mob lynching was in 1984

  • Jul 20, 04:32 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has convened again. Rajnath Singh continues his speech.

  • Jul 20, 04:27 PM (IST)

  • Jul 20, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has adjourned the Lok Sabha till 4.30 pm, amid ruckus. Home Minister and BJP MP Rajnath Singh will continue his speech.

  • Jul 20, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Even the global agencies say India is the largest growing economy. Global economists say India is a bright spot for foreign investors. India has become a hub for investors across the world due to the ease of doing business.

    “India will be in among the top 3 economies of the world by 2030,” Singh added.

  • Jul 20, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: There is a divide within the opposition. The Mahagathbandhan is divided. The parties that moved the non-confidence motion don’t have trust in each other.

  • Jul 20, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day due to the lack of quorum.

  • Jul 20, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: None of the parties who moved the no-confidence motion, have the strength of numbers. They have to get together to do so.

  • Jul 20, 03:55 PM (IST)

    BJP MP and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is now speaking in the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 20, 03:48 PM (IST)

    BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi | What is a privilege motion?

    A privilege motion is a notice by any Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha MP, against anyone who is accused of breach of privilege.

    Parliamentary privileges are certain rights and immunities enjoyed by MPs, MLAs and MLCs, individually and collectively, so that they can effectively discharge their functions.

    When any of these rights and immunities are disregarded, the offence is called a ‘breach of privilege’ and is punishable under Parliamentary rules.

    The House has the power to summon the offending person, warn him/her, or let go free or punish the person.

  • Jul 20, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ‘repeatedly lying’ in his speech today. Allegations made by Gandhi are untrue, he added.

  • Jul 20, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Mohammad Salim is now speaing in the Lok Sabha. The party has 9 MPs in the lower house and have been given seven minutes to speak.

  • Jul 20, 03:32 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha over 'false allegations', news reports suggest.

  • Jul 20, 03:28 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Rahul ki jhappi! Congress president concludes his speech by hugging PM Modi

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi concluded his fiery speech in Lok Sabha on Friday by giving a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    During his speech, Gandhi attacked Modi government raising various issues including Rafale deal, unemployment, demonetisation, and women's safety.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jul 20, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party leader and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav is speaking in the Lok Sabha. The party has seven MPs in the Lok Sabha. They have been allotted six minutes to speak.

  • Jul 20, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Vinod Kumar Boianapalli of the TRS says that under Article 31 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, both the states should have a High Court each. The issue, he says, hasn't been addressed despite former Law Minister Sadananda Gowda promising one in the House. 

  • Jul 20, 03:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Vinod Kumar Boianapalli of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) addresses the session now.

  • Jul 20, 02:54 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 02:47 PM (IST)

    TMC’S Saugata Roy: Should I talk about Modi syndicate? One is Lalit Modi and one is Nirav Modi.

    Roy was referring to PM Modi’s comment made at a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal, earlier this week, where he attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for throttling democracy and encouraging syndicates in West Bengal.

  • Jul 20, 02:45 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy is now speaking in the Lok Sabha. TMC has 34 MPs in Lok Sabha and have been given 27 minutes.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.