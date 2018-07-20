Monsoon Session LIVE: No-confidence motion to be taken up in Lok Sabha today

Will the vote actually happen?

Some opposition members have suggested that the possibility of no vote taking place today, should not be ruled out as many parties are planning to walk out, News18 has reported.

The report suggests that Congress may decide to walk out following PM Modi’s speech during the debate, expressing dissatisfaction.

BJP and its NDA partners are confident about having the numbers to pass the test even as some opposition leaders have consistently said that they have the numbers.

Observers suggests that the government has enough numbers to defeat the trust vote against it. However, it will be interesting to see positions taken by various political parties, months ahead of crucial Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, and in the lead up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.