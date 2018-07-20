Monsoon Session LIVE: No-confidence motion to be taken up in Lok Sabha today

Live now
Jul 20, 2018 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Will the vote actually happen?
Some opposition members have suggested that the possibility of no vote taking place today, should not be ruled out as many parties are planning to walk out, News18 has reported.
The report suggests that Congress may decide to walk out following PM Modi’s speech during the debate, expressing dissatisfaction.
BJP and its NDA partners are confident about having the numbers to pass the test even as some opposition leaders have consistently said that they have the numbers.
Observers suggests that the government has enough numbers to defeat the trust vote against it. However, it will be interesting to see positions taken by various political parties, months ahead of crucial Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, and in the lead up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Both houses of Parliament functioned smoothly on Thursday after the Speaker gave in to the demand of having a trust vote on the opening day of this Monsoon Session.
In fact, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, passed The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Read the full story here: In a first, bribe givers to be punished under new anti-corruption bill passed by RS
Good morning! This live blog will keep you updated about the no-confidence motion that has been moved by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The trust vote will happen today following a day-long debate in the lower house of the Parliament.
On Wednesday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitted the motion moved by opposition members of parliament against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
Fugitive Economic Offenders ordinance is the need of the hour. Cases where the total value involved in such offences is Rs 100 crore or more, will come under its purview. Till 2014 nothing was done on this front, says Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a whip directing its MPs to vote in favour of no-confidence motion. It has four MPs in the Lok Sabha.
BJP makes light of Congress's claim of Opposition having numbers to back no-confidence motion
The BJP today made light of the Congress's claim that the Opposition had the numbers to back its no-confidence motion against the government.
Asked about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's claim that the Opposition had numbers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar took a dig at her, saying, "Sonia Gandhi's maths is weak."
Kumar also recalled that Gandhi, as the then Congress chief in 1999, had claimed to have the support of 272 MPs, the majority mark in the Lok Sabha, after the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. (PTI)
Govt to hold discussion with stakeholders on social media misuse
Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said he will hold discussion with stakeholders, including political parties, to evolve a policy to deal with the menace of misuse of the social media.
He said this in the Rajya Sabha in response to a suggestion in this regard by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after several members expressed concern over the misuse of the social media and the lynching incidents.
The Lok Sabha is currently debating The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 (meant to replace an Ordinance).
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today pulled up Union Minister Jitendra Singh for using the "colonial" expression of "I beg to" while laying official papers on the table of the House.
When the House met for the day, Singh laid the papers concerning the Department of Space, saying that “I beg to lay papers listed against my name...”
This led Naidu to say "we have given up begging one year back. You are lagging."
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Jan Adhikar Party member Rajesh Ranjan today created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha by hurling papers towards treasury benches and was reprimanded by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who asked him to apologise.
As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Ranjan who is also known as Pappu Yadav, rushed to the Well shouting slogans.
He was wearing an apron with words "yachna nahin, ran hoga" (No more pleas, there will be war now), seeking special category status for Bihar.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has convened again.
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has issued a whip directing all party MPs to remain present in the Lok Sabha on Friday and support the National Democratic Alliance, India Today has reported. The decision was taken after BJP national president Amit Shah dialled Thackeray seeking support.
Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has issued a whip directing its MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. The party has 20 MPs in the lower house.
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
The government has put on hold recruitment for teaching positions in universities and colleges pending a decision on the special leave petition it has filed against a court order curtailing reservation for SC/ST and OBCs, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said today.
He said the government is committed to 50 percent reservation to SC/ST and OBCs and it "does not agree" with the Allahabad High Court ruling that had in last April struck down a circular prescribing institution-wise reservation to fill vacant faculty positions.
Congress MPs have staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha, protesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching incidents.
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Ahead of the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha tomorrow, trouble seems to be brewing in the Telugu Desam Party with one of its lawmakers announcing that he would not attend the House proceedings.
Anantapuramu MP JC Diwakar Reddy, who did not attend Parliament yesterday, said he would continue to stay away when the no-trust motion moved by the TDP is taken up for discussion, and also during the entire Monsoon session.
The party has issued a whip directing all its MPs to attend Parliament on Friday and Monday. Reddy said it doesn't matter even if a whip was issued. (PTI)
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha: It’s not like lynching has been happening only in the last few years. However, whoever is killed, it is a worry for all governments. I condemn mob lynchings of and in all forms.
Changes will make RTI Act useless: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi today attacked the BJP government over proposed changes to the Right to Information Act, saying they will render the law useless.
The proposed amendment s, circulated among Members of Parliament, seek to do away with the parity given to information commissions with the Election Commission in terms of salary, allowances and conditions of service, RTI activists have said.
AIADMK has said that it will not support the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties, stating that no one supported them over the Cauvery water management issue, India Today has reported.
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
The effective strength of Lok Sabha has been reduced to 533 after two more seats fell vacant, sources in Parliament said, after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda's resignation and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M), who was nominated to Rajya Sabha.
Mani quit the lower house after being nominated to Rajya Sabha. (PTI)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to address Parliament tomorrow during the debate on the no-confidence motion, News18 has reported.
Both Houses of Parliament have convened. The Question Hour has started in the Lok Sabha, amid ruckus.
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 (to replace the Ordinance) is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill’s objective is to enable confiscation of properties of people who have absconded the country to avoid facing prosecution for economic offences.
Questions regarding power, sanitation and drinking water, civil aviation, road transportation and highways will be taken up today in the Lok Sabha.