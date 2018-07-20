App
Jul 20, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress ruled with scams, we rule with schemes, says BJP’s Rakesh Singh

Live updates from the monsoon session of the parliament. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says trust vote to take place at 6 pm, Rahul Gandhi to speak shortly.

highlights

  • Jul 20, 12:43 PM (IST)

    BJP and NDA government will retain power in 2019, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: BJP’s Rakesh Singh

  • Jul 20, 12:32 PM (IST)

    “Manmohan Singh had said that minorities have the first right on country's resources. However, Prime Minister Modi gave new direction by saying that first right on country's resources is of the poor,” Rakesh Singh has said.

  • Jul 20, 12:30 PM (IST)

    Who is Jayadev Galla? The man who moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha

    Jayadev Galla, a Member of Parliament belonging to the Telugu Desam Party, moved a motion of no-confidence in the government today in the Lok Sabha. He was the first to speak.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jul 20, 12:27 PM (IST)

    BJP MP Rakesh Singh, says “Congress cannot accept any government that is not run by a particular family.”

    Singh is the Madhya Pradesh BJP President. The state will be heading for Assembly elections later this year.

  • Jul 20, 12:22 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 12:21 PM (IST)

    BJP’s Rakesh Singh: The country has seen Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy crying. We all heard what said about swallowing poison after standing with the Congress.

  • Jul 20, 12:19 PM (IST)

    BJP’s Rakesh Singh: TDP'S motion cannot be called a no-confidence motion. There is no reason for it.

  • Jul 20, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Jayadev Galla has concluded. BJP MP Rakesh Singh is next to speak. Singh represents Jabalpur constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

  • Jul 20, 12:09 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 12:08 PM (IST)

    TDP MP Galla has said, “We are not demanding that the government to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the account of every resident in Andhra Pradesh. We are asking only what is due.”

  • Jul 20, 12:05 PM (IST)

    TDP’s Galla: PM Modi had promised Andhra Pradesh a capital bigger and better than Delhi.

  • Jul 20, 12:01 PM (IST)

    “We joined the NDA in 2014 with hope that BJP under the leadership of Modi will undo the injustices that were done to AP during the earlier regime,” tweets Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh.

  • Jul 20, 12:00 PM (IST)

    TDP’s Galla has said that the farmer who have given up land are counting on the government of India to protect their lives and their future.

  • Jul 20, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, News18 has reported that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to hold a press conference shortly. The Sena has decided to skip the debate and abstain from the no-confidence motion vote.

  • Jul 20, 11:56 AM (IST)

    You are (Prime Minister) singing a different tune which people of Andhra Pradesh are keenly observing and they would give a befitting reply in coming election. BJP will be decimated in Andhra Pradesh the way Congress was, if people of Andhra Pradesh are cheated. Mr. Prime Minister, it's not a threat, it's a 'shraap': TDP’s Galla

  • Jul 20, 11:51 AM (IST)

    "A prime minister on whom we had immense faith has betrayed and deceived the people of the state," says Jayadev Galla

  • Jul 20, 11:50 AM (IST)

    TDP’s Galla: BJP is crying foul that we have not used the money that centre gave. This claim is false.

  • Jul 20, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Shiv Sena to skip debate | When asked whether his party will take part in the no-confidence motion debate and voting, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Anandrao Adsul said, "Absolutely not. We haven't even signed our attendance."

  • Jul 20, 11:46 AM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 11:44 AM (IST)

    PM Modi, while campaigning in Andhra Pradesh, had said 'Congress killed the mother and saved the child. Had I have been there, I would have saved the mother too'. People of Andhra have waited for four long years for him to save their mother, says TDP's Jayadev Galla

  • Jul 20, 11:43 AM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi had a few months ago dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow him to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament on various issues. He had claimed that the Prime Minister will not be able to sit for 15 minutes. 

    As Gandhi readies to speak shortly on no-confidence motion, questions remain whether he will be able to leave a mark.

  • Jul 20, 11:37 AM (IST)

    TDP’s Galla: Ticket given to Reddys show how serious the prime minister is about corruption.

  • Jul 20, 11:33 AM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 11:28 AM (IST)

    TDP’s Jayadev Galla: Not just Congress, BJP is also responsible for the unfair bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 20, 11:25 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: Shiv Sena MPs will not attend Lok Sabha today, reports suggest.

  • Jul 20, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Ruckus by some Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs in the Lok Sabha as TDP MP Jayadev Galla talks about the financial burden on Andhra Pradesh and the bifurcation of the state. Telangana Rashtra Samithi has 11 MPs in the state of Telangana.

  • Jul 20, 11:19 AM (IST)

    This is not a war between TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP’s Jayadev Galla

  • Jul 20, 11:16 AM (IST)

    TDP MP Jayadev Galla: Saga of Modi-Shah regime has been a regime of unfulfilled promises.

  • Jul 20, 11:14 AM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 11:13 AM (IST)

    The debate has begun. Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s Jayadev Galla is speaking first as his party had moved the motion.

