Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress ruled with scams, we rule with schemes, says BJP’s Rakesh Singh

Jul 20, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
BJP and NDA government will retain power in 2019, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: BJP’s Rakesh Singh
“Manmohan Singh had said that minorities have the first right on country's resources. However, Prime Minister Modi gave new direction by saying that first right on country's resources is of the poor,” Rakesh Singh has said.
Who is Jayadev Galla? The man who moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha
Jayadev Galla, a Member of Parliament belonging to the Telugu Desam Party, moved a motion of no-confidence in the government today in the Lok Sabha. He was the first to speak.
Read the full story here.
BJP MP Rakesh Singh, says “Congress cannot accept any government that is not run by a particular family.”
Singh is the Madhya Pradesh BJP President. The state will be heading for Assembly elections later this year.
BJP’s Rakesh Singh: The country has seen Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy crying. We all heard what said about swallowing poison after standing with the Congress.
BJP’s Rakesh Singh: TDP'S motion cannot be called a no-confidence motion. There is no reason for it.
Jayadev Galla has concluded. BJP MP Rakesh Singh is next to speak. Singh represents Jabalpur constituency of Madhya Pradesh.
TDP MP Galla has said, “We are not demanding that the government to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the account of every resident in Andhra Pradesh. We are asking only what is due.”
TDP’s Galla: PM Modi had promised Andhra Pradesh a capital bigger and better than Delhi.
“We joined the NDA in 2014 with hope that BJP under the leadership of Modi will undo the injustices that were done to AP during the earlier regime,” tweets Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh.
TDP’s Galla has said that the farmer who have given up land are counting on the government of India to protect their lives and their future.
Meanwhile, News18 has reported that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to hold a press conference shortly. The Sena has decided to skip the debate and abstain from the no-confidence motion vote.
You are (Prime Minister) singing a different tune which people of Andhra Pradesh are keenly observing and they would give a befitting reply in coming election. BJP will be decimated in Andhra Pradesh the way Congress was, if people of Andhra Pradesh are cheated. Mr. Prime Minister, it's not a threat, it's a 'shraap': TDP’s Galla
"A prime minister on whom we had immense faith has betrayed and deceived the people of the state," says Jayadev Galla
TDP’s Galla: BJP is crying foul that we have not used the money that centre gave. This claim is false.
Shiv Sena to skip debate | When asked whether his party will take part in the no-confidence motion debate and voting, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Anandrao Adsul said, "Absolutely not. We haven't even signed our attendance."
PM Modi, while campaigning in Andhra Pradesh, had said 'Congress killed the mother and saved the child. Had I have been there, I would have saved the mother too'. People of Andhra have waited for four long years for him to save their mother, says TDP's Jayadev Galla
Congress President Rahul Gandhi had a few months ago dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow him to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament on various issues. He had claimed that the Prime Minister will not be able to sit for 15 minutes.
As Gandhi readies to speak shortly on no-confidence motion, questions remain whether he will be able to leave a mark.
TDP’s Galla: Ticket given to Reddys show how serious the prime minister is about corruption.
TDP’s Jayadev Galla: Not just Congress, BJP is also responsible for the unfair bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
NEWS FLASH: Shiv Sena MPs will not attend Lok Sabha today, reports suggest.
Ruckus by some Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs in the Lok Sabha as TDP MP Jayadev Galla talks about the financial burden on Andhra Pradesh and the bifurcation of the state. Telangana Rashtra Samithi has 11 MPs in the state of Telangana.
This is not a war between TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP’s Jayadev Galla
TDP MP Jayadev Galla: Saga of Modi-Shah regime has been a regime of unfulfilled promises.
The debate has begun. Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s Jayadev Galla is speaking first as his party had moved the motion.