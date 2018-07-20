Monsoon Session LIVE: Aap ke liye Pappu hoon... par main Congress hoon, says Rahul Gandhi, hugs PM Modi

Live now
Jul 20, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Vinod Kumar Boianapalli of the TRS says that under Article 31 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, both the states should have a High Court each. The issue, he says, hasn't been addressed despite former Law Minister Sadananda Gowda promising one in the House.
Vinod Kumar Boianapalli of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) addresses the session now.
TMC’S Saugata Roy: Should I talk about Modi syndicate? One is Lalit Modi and one is Nirav Modi.
Roy was referring to PM Modi’s comment made at a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal, earlier this week, where he attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for throttling democracy and encouraging syndicates in West Bengal.
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy is now speaking in the Lok Sabha. TMC has 34 MPs in Lok Sabha and have been given 27 minutes.
AIADMK MP Ponnusamy Venugopal is now speaking. AIADMK has 37 MPs in Lok Sabha and have been allotted 29 minutes. The party is likely to abstain from voting, according to reports.
Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: Secrecy agreement with France was signed in 2008 and Rafale deal was also covered in it.
Nirmala Sitharaman: President of France has made a statement during an interview that the details of the Rafale deal is classified.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is now replying to Rahul Gandhi’s statement in which her name was mentioned.
Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi concluded his speech in the Parliament and walked over to the other side of the Well, shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him. (Image courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)
The prime minister and the president of the BJP can simply not afford to lose power. The moment they lose power, other processes will start against them. Hence, there is fear, there is anger. This anger is being passed onto the country: Rahul Gandhi has said in the Lok Sabha.
There are attacks on Dalits and minorities and Adivasis. But, the prime minister never says anything. When these attacks happen, the prime minister should address the nation and tell us what is in his heart: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on women’s safety, mob lynching concerns
People are getting beaten, killed. The prime minister has not uttered a word. I request him to answer this question in his speech: Rahul Gandhi.
Congress’ Rahul Gandhi: It is being observed by people abroad that India is unable to protect our women. This has never happened in the history. This is for the first time that India has gained such a reputation.
Rahul Gandhi has resumed his speech in the Lok Sabha.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is asking MPs to follow rules of the House. Rahul Gandhi is expected to resume his speech now.
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Amid the chaos, Rahul Gandhi was heard saying "daro mat (don't be afraid)".
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned until 1.47 pm after Rahul Gandhi’s speech was disrupted.
Rahul Gandhi has said that the prime minister cannot waive off loans for farmers but he will do it for industrialists.
Fuel prices are going up in India, since PM Narendra Modi has to fill the pockets of his industrialist 'friends', he added.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar cites the rules of the House, says that allegations cannot be made against members of the House without prior permission from the Speaker.
BJP MPs have objected to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s name being included in Gandhi’s statement on the Rafale deal.
Nirmala Sitharaman has raised objection to Rahul Gandhi's statement on the Rafael deal.
Congress’ Rahul Gandhi: Under UPA, Rafale deal was done at 520 crore per unit. But, the prime minister went to France and the rate went up to Rs 1,600 crore. Defence Minister refused to reveal the real cost citing a secret pact with France. I personally met President of France and asked him if any such pact existed. He clearly said there is no pact with the two governments.
Rahul Gandhi names Amit Shah's son during his speech, BJP MPs rise in protest. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says it will be expunged.
When Rahul Gandhi started speaking in English, he was interrupted by BJP MPs who urge him to speak in Hindi. To this, Rahul says “I will also speak in Hindi, don’t worry”.
Rahul Gandhi: The prime minister listens only to his industrialist friends.
Congress party brought in GST. You (BJP) had opposed it. Gujarat’s (then) chief minister (Narendra Modi) had opposed it. We wanted as less disruption as possible,” Rahul Gandhi has said.
“You have destroyed crore of people (with GST),” Gandhi added.