Jul 20, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Aap ke liye Pappu hoon... par main Congress hoon, says Rahul Gandhi, hugs PM Modi

Live updates from the monsoon session of the parliament. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says trust vote to take place at 6 pm, Rahul Gandhi has concluded his speech.

highlights

  • Jul 20, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Vinod Kumar Boianapalli of the TRS says that under Article 31 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, both the states should have a High Court each. The issue, he says, hasn't been addressed despite former Law Minister Sadananda Gowda promising one in the House. 

  • Jul 20, 03:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Vinod Kumar Boianapalli of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) addresses the session now.

  • Jul 20, 02:54 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 02:47 PM (IST)

    TMC’S Saugata Roy: Should I talk about Modi syndicate? One is Lalit Modi and one is Nirav Modi.

    Roy was referring to PM Modi’s comment made at a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal, earlier this week, where he attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for throttling democracy and encouraging syndicates in West Bengal.

  • Jul 20, 02:45 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy is now speaking in the Lok Sabha. TMC has 34 MPs in Lok Sabha and have been given 27 minutes.

  • Jul 20, 02:30 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 02:25 PM (IST)

    AIADMK MP Ponnusamy Venugopal is now speaking. AIADMK has 37 MPs in Lok Sabha and have been allotted 29 minutes. The party is likely to abstain from voting, according to reports.

  • Jul 20, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha​: Secrecy agreement with France was signed in 2008 and Rafale deal was also covered in it.

  • Jul 20, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman: President of France has made a statement during an interview that the details of the Rafale deal is classified.

  • Jul 20, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is now replying to Rahul Gandhi’s statement in which her name was mentioned.

  • Jul 20, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi concluded his speech in the Parliament and walked over to the other side of the Well, shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him. (Image courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)

  • Jul 20, 02:02 PM (IST)

    The prime minister and the president of the BJP can simply not afford to lose power. The moment they lose power, other processes will start against them. Hence, there is fear, there is anger. This anger is being passed onto the country: Rahul Gandhi has said in the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 20, 02:01 PM (IST)

    There are attacks on Dalits and minorities and Adivasis. But, the prime minister never says anything. When these attacks happen, the prime minister should address the nation and tell us what is in his heart: Rahul Gandhi

  • Jul 20, 01:59 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on women’s safety, mob lynching concerns

    People are getting beaten, killed. The prime minister has not uttered a word. I request him to answer this question in his speech: Rahul Gandhi.

  • Jul 20, 01:57 PM (IST)

    Congress’ Rahul Gandhi: It is being observed by people abroad that India is unable to protect our women. This has never happened in the history. This is for the first time that India has gained such a reputation.

  • Jul 20, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi has resumed his speech in the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 20, 01:47 PM (IST)

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is asking MPs to follow rules of the House. Rahul Gandhi is expected to resume his speech now.

  • Jul 20, 01:46 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.

  • Jul 20, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Amid the chaos, Rahul Gandhi was heard saying "daro mat (don't be afraid)".

  • Jul 20, 01:43 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned until 1.47 pm after Rahul Gandhi’s speech was disrupted.

  • Jul 20, 01:37 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi has said that the prime minister cannot waive off loans for farmers but he will do it for industrialists.

    Fuel prices are going up in India, since PM Narendra Modi has to fill the pockets of his industrialist 'friends', he added.

  • Jul 20, 01:29 PM (IST)

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar cites the rules of the House, says that allegations cannot be made against members of the House without prior permission from the Speaker.

    BJP MPs have objected to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s name being included in Gandhi’s statement on the Rafale deal.

  • Jul 20, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman has raised objection to Rahul Gandhi's statement on the Rafael deal.

  • Jul 20, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Congress’ Rahul Gandhi: Under UPA, Rafale deal was done at 520 crore per unit. But, the prime minister went to France and the rate went up to Rs 1,600 crore. Defence Minister refused to reveal the real cost citing a secret pact with France. I personally met President of France and asked him if any such pact existed. He clearly said there is no pact with the two governments.

  • Jul 20, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi names Amit Shah's son during his speech, BJP MPs rise in protest. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says it will be expunged.

  • Jul 20, 01:19 PM (IST)

    When Rahul Gandhi started speaking in English, he was interrupted by BJP MPs who urge him to speak in Hindi. To this, Rahul says “I will also speak in Hindi, don’t worry”.

  • Jul 20, 01:17 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: The prime minister listens only to his industrialist friends.

  • Jul 20, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Congress party brought in GST. You (BJP) had opposed it. Gujarat’s (then) chief minister (Narendra Modi) had opposed it. We wanted as less disruption as possible,” Rahul Gandhi has said.

    “You have destroyed crore of people (with GST),” Gandhi added.

