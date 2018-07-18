Monsoon Session LIVE: LS Speaker admits no-confidence motion, to announce date later

Live now
Jul 18, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar: Opposition parties may have no-confidence on the government, but I want to make it absolutely clear to the house that the people of the country have full confidence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has accepted the motion of no-confidence moved by various MPs. The Speaker has said that the date and time of the said trust vote will be declared later.
MPs supporting the motion of no-confidence were asked to stand for counting. The Speaker then declared that there are indeed requisite 50 MPs supporting the motion.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is taking up motions of no-confidence moved by multiple Members of Parliament.
The Rajya Sabha has convened again. It was adjourned by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after protesting MPs demanded discussion on special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 12.00 pm today, after protesting MPs demanded discussion on special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
Ruckus and sloganeering continues in the Lok Sabha. Protesting MPs are heard saying “We want justice,” seeking justice for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has announced that MPs will now be able to use the parliament WiFi.
The Question Hour has begun in the Lok Sabha amidst sloganeering from some members.
The Lok Sabha has convened. New members of the House are taking their oath.
The Rajya Sabha has convened. New members of the House are taking their oath.
Hope that the Monsoon Session of Parliament functions smoothly. Whatever issues any party has, it can raise on the floor of the house: PM Modi
Addressing the media outside the parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is ready for debate on any issue.
Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have reportedly agreed to support the no-confidence motion by TDP in the Lok Sabha.
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
# The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.
# The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015.
# The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016.
# The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017.
Opinion | Monsoon session: Will law to nab Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi pass?
Political parties must keep aside their differences for national interest. It will be unfortunate if the monsoon session of Parliament is wasted in political one-upmanship.
Here are finance-related Bills listed for consideration in this session:
# The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 (To replace an Ordinance).
# The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017.
# The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (CPI)’s MP D Raja have submitted separate adjournment motion notices in the Rajya Sabha over recent cases of mob lynching and attack, according to reports.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is to be held starting today, till August 10. A total of 18 sittings are expected.
There are currently 68 Bills pending in Parliament of which 25 Bills have been listed for consideration while three for withdrawal during the session.
As many as 18 new Bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passage, according to reports.
TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas has already wrote to Lok Sabha Secretary-General to include a no-confidence motion in the list of business for the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins today.
Trust vote earlier
Naidu-led TDP had tried to move the motion of no-confidence against the NDA government in March during the second leg of the Budget session, after Reddy's YSRC sent a similar notice.
However, the two motions could not be taken up due to repeated adjournments in the Lower House of Parliament.
TDP has been citing non-fulfilment of promises made by the Centre towards Andhra Pradesh, including the special category status as a reason to bring in the motion of no-confidence. Their rival YSR Congress, led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has been protesting for special category status for the state.
In March this year, the Naidu-led party walked out of the NDA after months of tension with the BJP over the issue.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to move the motion of no-confidence against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Lok Sabha.