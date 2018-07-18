App
Jul 18, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: LS Speaker admits no-confidence motion, to announce date later

Live updates from the monsoon session of the parliament. The TDP is expected to move the motion of no confidence against the BJP-led NDA government.

highlights

  • Jul 18, 12:33 PM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar: Opposition parties may have no-confidence on the government, but I want to make it absolutely clear to the house that the people of the country have full confidence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

  • Jul 18, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has accepted the motion of no-confidence moved by various MPs. The Speaker has said that the date and time of the said trust vote will be declared later.

  • Jul 18, 12:10 PM (IST)

    MPs supporting the motion of no-confidence were asked to stand for counting. The Speaker then declared that there are indeed requisite 50 MPs supporting the motion.

  • Jul 18, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is taking up motions of no-confidence moved by multiple Members of Parliament.

  • Jul 18, 12:03 PM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has convened again. It was adjourned by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after protesting MPs demanded discussion on special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 18, 11:46 AM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 12.00 pm today, after protesting MPs demanded discussion on special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 18, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Ruckus and sloganeering continues in the Lok Sabha. Protesting MPs are heard saying “We want justice,” seeking justice for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

  • Jul 18, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has announced that MPs will now be able to use the parliament WiFi.

  • Jul 18, 11:16 AM (IST)

    The Question Hour has begun in the Lok Sabha amidst sloganeering from some members.

  • Jul 18, 11:11 AM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 11:06 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has convened. New members of the House are taking their oath.

  • Jul 18, 11:03 AM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has convened. New members of the House are taking their oath.

  • Jul 18, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Hope that the Monsoon Session of Parliament functions smoothly. Whatever issues any party has, it can raise on the floor of the house: PM Modi

  • Jul 18, 10:47 AM (IST)

    Addressing the media outside the parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is ready for debate on any issue.

  • Jul 18, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have reportedly agreed to support the no-confidence motion by TDP in the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 18, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Some of the other Bill listed for this session:

    # The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.
    # The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015.
    # The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016.
    # The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

  • Jul 18, 10:30 AM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Here are finance-related Bills listed for consideration in this session:

    # The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 (To replace an Ordinance).
    # The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017.
    # The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017.

  • Jul 18, 10:17 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (CPI)’s MP D Raja have submitted separate adjournment motion notices in the Rajya Sabha over recent cases of mob lynching and attack, according to reports.

  • Jul 18, 10:13 AM (IST)

    The Monsoon Session of Parliament is to be held starting today, till August 10. A total of 18 sittings are expected.

    There are currently 68 Bills pending in Parliament of which 25 Bills have been listed for consideration while three for withdrawal during the session.

    As many as 18 new Bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passage, according to reports.

  • Jul 18, 10:08 AM (IST)

    TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas has already wrote to Lok Sabha Secretary-General to include a no-confidence motion in the list of business for the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins today.

  • Jul 18, 08:58 AM (IST)

    Trust vote earlier

    Naidu-led TDP had tried to move the motion of no-confidence against the NDA government in March during the second leg of the Budget session, after Reddy's YSRC sent a similar notice.

    However, the two motions could not be taken up due to repeated adjournments in the Lower House of Parliament.

  • Jul 18, 08:58 AM (IST)

    TDP has been citing non-fulfilment of promises made by the Centre towards Andhra Pradesh, including the special category status as a reason to bring in the motion of no-confidence. Their rival YSR Congress, led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has been protesting for special category status for the state.

    In March this year, the Naidu-led party walked out of the NDA after months of tension with the BJP over the issue.

  • Jul 18, 08:58 AM (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to move the motion of no-confidence against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Lok Sabha.

