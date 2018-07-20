Monsoon Session LIVE: I stand by what I said, says Rahul Gandhi on French govt statement on Rafale

Live now
Jul 20, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu: Brought the no-confidence motion to learn the PM's views on Andhra Pradesh.
TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu addressing the Lok Sabha.
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra: Give Andhra Pradesh special status.
Dinesh Trivedi: Democracy is in danger.
Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi now addressing the Lok Sabha.
It would have been good on Rajnath Singh’s part if he had told what the Centre has done to Andhra Pradesh in the last 4 years instead of saying I am a good friend: AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
Rahul Gandhi reacts to French govt statement: I stand by what I said. Let them deny. But I, Anand Sharma and Manmohan Singh were present in the meeting with the French President.
Not a hug, but a shock, says Shiv Sena
Mujhe lagta hai ki Rahul Gandhi politics ke asli paathshala mein ja chuke hain. Jis tarah se Modi ji ko jadoo ki jhappi lagaayi, woh jhappi nahi thi jhatka tha, says Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (ANI)
BJP MP Hari Babu Kambhampati addressing the Lok Sabha now.
Mallikarjun Kharge: Govt increased MSP only because elections are seven months away.
Mallikarjun Kharge: If any uses the divide and rule policy, it is the BJP and the Modi government.
Mallikarjun Kharge: BJP shouldn't lecture us.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge starts addressing the Lok Sabha.
Ram Villas Paswan: More representation of minorities and villagers is required in judicial services.
Union Consumer Affairs Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Ram Villas Paswan is addressing the Lok Sabha.
Tariq Anwar: BJP has become a party of two people.
Rajnath Singh has finished speaking. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) General Secretary Tariq Anwar addressing the Lok Sabha now. The NCP has 7 MPs.
Rajnath Singh: Andhra Pradesh is a part of the country..central govt. will provide maximum assistance to the state.
Rajnath Singh speaks about special status for Andhra Pradesh.
Rajnath Singh: Some MPs refer to India as Hindu Taliban and Hindu Pakistan...what do they want to achieve by saying that?
Rajnath Singh: Biggest example of mob lynching was in 1984
The Lok Sabha has convened again. Rajnath Singh continues his speech.
Jobs, women's safety and being Hindu: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi and his ministers
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, slammed the Centre over lack of jobs and women's safety
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has adjourned the Lok Sabha till 4.30 pm, amid ruckus. Home Minister and BJP MP Rajnath Singh will continue his speech.
Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Even the global agencies say India is the largest growing economy. Global economists say India is a bright spot for foreign investors. India has become a hub for investors across the world due to the ease of doing business.
“India will be in among the top 3 economies of the world by 2030,” Singh added.