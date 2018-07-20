App
Jul 20, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: I stand by what I said, says Rahul Gandhi on French govt statement on Rafale

PM Narendra Modi expected to address Lok Sabha shortly. Stay tuned for further live updates from Monsoon Session of Parliament

highlights

  • Jul 20, 08:09 PM (IST)

    Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu: Brought the no-confidence motion to learn the PM's views on Andhra Pradesh. 

  • Jul 20, 08:03 PM (IST)

    TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu addressing the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 20, 07:46 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 07:37 PM (IST)

    Shiromani Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra: Give Andhra Pradesh special status. 

  • Jul 20, 07:18 PM (IST)

    Dinesh Trivedi: Democracy is in danger. 

  • Jul 20, 07:14 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi now addressing the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 20, 07:07 PM (IST)

    It would have been good on Rajnath Singh’s part if he had told what the Centre has done to Andhra Pradesh in the last 4 years instead of saying I am a good friend: AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

  • Jul 20, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement

    Rahul Gandhi reacts to French govt statement: I stand by what I said. Let them deny. But I, Anand Sharma and Manmohan Singh were present in the meeting with the French President.

  • Jul 20, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Not a hug, but a shock, says Shiv Sena 

    Mujhe lagta hai ki Rahul Gandhi politics ke asli paathshala mein ja chuke hain. Jis tarah se Modi ji ko jadoo ki jhappi lagaayi, woh jhappi nahi thi jhatka tha, says Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (ANI)

  • Jul 20, 06:49 PM (IST)

    BJP MP Hari Babu Kambhampati addressing the Lok Sabha now. 

  • Jul 20, 06:29 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 06:28 PM (IST)
  • Jul 20, 06:25 PM (IST)

    Mallikarjun Kharge: Govt increased MSP only because elections are seven months away. 

  • Jul 20, 06:17 PM (IST)

    Mallikarjun Kharge: If any uses the divide and rule policy, it is the BJP and the Modi government.

  • Jul 20, 06:13 PM (IST)

    Mallikarjun Kharge: BJP shouldn't lecture us.

  • Jul 20, 06:09 PM (IST)

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.

  • Jul 20, 06:02 PM (IST)

    Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge starts addressing the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 20, 05:58 PM (IST)

    Ram Villas Paswan: More representation of minorities and villagers is required in judicial services. 

  • Jul 20, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Union Consumer Affairs Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Ram Villas Paswan  is addressing the Lok Sabha. 

  • Jul 20, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Tariq Anwar: BJP has become a party of two people.

  • Jul 20, 05:09 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh has finished speaking. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) General Secretary Tariq Anwar addressing the Lok Sabha now. The NCP has 7 MPs.

  • Jul 20, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: Andhra Pradesh is a part of the country..central govt. will provide maximum assistance to the state. 

  • Jul 20, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh speaks about special status for Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 20, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: Some MPs refer to India as Hindu Taliban and Hindu Pakistan...what do they want to achieve by saying that?

  • Jul 20, 04:47 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: Biggest example of mob lynching was in 1984

  • Jul 20, 04:32 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has convened again. Rajnath Singh continues his speech.

  • Jul 20, 04:27 PM (IST)

  • Jul 20, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has adjourned the Lok Sabha till 4.30 pm, amid ruckus. Home Minister and BJP MP Rajnath Singh will continue his speech.

  • Jul 20, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Even the global agencies say India is the largest growing economy. Global economists say India is a bright spot for foreign investors. India has become a hub for investors across the world due to the ease of doing business.

    “India will be in among the top 3 economies of the world by 2030,” Singh added.

