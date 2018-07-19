Monsoon session LIVE: BJP issues whip to MPs, no-confidence debate, vote on Friday

Live now
Jul 19, 2018 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
No-confidence motion — Here’s what happened on Wednesday:
Good morning! These are the the live updates from the second day of the parliament's monsoon session.
Here’s what we know so far:
# Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitted the motion of no confidence against the Modi government.
# The trust vote will happen on Friday.
# A day-long debate will happen in the Lok Sabha before the vote on Friday.
# BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs, has asked allies to do the same.
# Trinamool Congress has also issued a whip. But, it has sought a change of voting date.
# UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, 'Who says we don't have the numbers?'
BJP has issued a three-line whip over and has also asks its allies in the NDA to issue similar whip. Trinamool Congress has also issued a similar whip to all its MPs, according to news agency ANI.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has told the Lok Sabha that no Question Hour and private member’s Bill introduction will be held on Friday to make way for a day-long discussion on the no-confidence motion.
Both Houses of the parliament have convened.
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said that the party is confident and not worried about numbers ahead of trust vote, according to a report by News18.
Discussion on the no-confidence motion will happen on Friday in Lok Sabha and Monday in Rajya Sabha, according to reports.
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Quick recap:
Lok Sabha proceedings began on a stormy note today, amid sloganeering and protests in the Well even as the House went ahead with the Question Hour.
As soon as Speaker Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from Opposition parties, including the Congress wanted to raise various issues. Members from the TDP and the SP trooped into the Well.
An assertive Mahajan told members that issues can be discussed after the Question Hour. "I won't allow...," she said even as many members continued to raise slogans.
Members from the TDP, a former ally of the ruling NDA government, trooped into the Well with placards and were heard saying, "we want justice". They demanded special status for Andhra Pradesh. Some members from the SP were also in the Well as they sought to raise various issues but could not be heard in the din.
Standing at their places, many Congress members were also trying to raise certain issues. Despite the din, Mahajan went ahead with the Question Hour. (PTI)
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar: Opposition parties may have no-confidence on the government, but I want to make it absolutely clear to the house that the people of the country have full confidence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has accepted the motion of no-confidence moved by various MPs. The Speaker has said that the date and time of the said trust vote will be declared later.
MPs supporting the motion of no-confidence were asked to stand for counting. The Speaker then declared that there are indeed requisite 50 MPs supporting the motion.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is taking up motions of no-confidence moved by multiple Members of Parliament.
The Rajya Sabha has convened again. It was adjourned by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after protesting MPs demanded discussion on special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 12.00 pm today, after protesting MPs demanded discussion on special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has announced that MPs will now be able to use the parliament WiFi.
The Question Hour has begun in the Lok Sabha amidst sloganeering from some members.
The Lok Sabha has convened. New members of the House are taking their oath.
The Rajya Sabha has convened. New members of the House are taking their oath.
Hope that the Monsoon Session of Parliament functions smoothly. Whatever issues any party has, it can raise on the floor of the house: PM Modi
Addressing the media outside the parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is ready for debate on any issue.
Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have reportedly agreed to support the no-confidence motion by TDP in the Lok Sabha.