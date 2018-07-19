Monsoon session LIVE: BJP issues whip to MPs, no-confidence debate, vote on Friday

Quick recap:

Lok Sabha proceedings began on a stormy note today, amid sloganeering and protests in the Well even as the House went ahead with the Question Hour.

As soon as Speaker Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from Opposition parties, including the Congress wanted to raise various issues. Members from the TDP and the SP trooped into the Well.

An assertive Mahajan told members that issues can be discussed after the Question Hour. "I won't allow...," she said even as many members continued to raise slogans.

Members from the TDP, a former ally of the ruling NDA government, trooped into the Well with placards and were heard saying, "we want justice". They demanded special status for Andhra Pradesh. Some members from the SP were also in the Well as they sought to raise various issues but could not be heard in the din.

Standing at their places, many Congress members were also trying to raise certain issues. Despite the din, Mahajan went ahead with the Question Hour. (PTI)