Monsoon Session LIVE: Amit Shah calls Thackeray, secures Shiv Sena support for no-confidence vote

Jul 19, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Jan Adhikar Party member Rajesh Ranjan today created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha by hurling papers towards treasury benches and was reprimanded by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who asked him to apologise.
As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Ranjan who is also known as Pappu Yadav, rushed to the Well shouting slogans.
He was wearing an apron with words "yachna nahin, ran hoga" (No more pleas, there will be war now), seeking special category status for Bihar.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has convened again.
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has issued a whip directing all party MPs to remain present in the Lok Sabha on Friday and support the National Democratic Alliance, India Today has reported. The decision was taken after BJP national president Amit Shah dialled Thackeray seeking support.
Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has issued a whip directing its MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. The party has 20 MPs in the lower house.
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
The government has put on hold recruitment for teaching positions in universities and colleges pending a decision on the special leave petition it has filed against a court order curtailing reservation for SC/ST and OBCs, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said today.
He said the government is committed to 50 percent reservation to SC/ST and OBCs and it "does not agree" with the Allahabad High Court ruling that had in last April struck down a circular prescribing institution-wise reservation to fill vacant faculty positions.
Congress MPs have staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha, protesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching incidents.
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Ahead of the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha tomorrow, trouble seems to be brewing in the Telugu Desam Party with one of its lawmakers announcing that he would not attend the House proceedings.
Anantapuramu MP JC Diwakar Reddy, who did not attend Parliament yesterday, said he would continue to stay away when the no-trust motion moved by the TDP is taken up for discussion, and also during the entire Monsoon session.
The party has issued a whip directing all its MPs to attend Parliament on Friday and Monday. Reddy said it doesn't matter even if a whip was issued. (PTI)
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha: It’s not like lynching has been happening only in the last few years. However, whoever is killed, it is a worry for all governments. I condemn mob lynchings of and in all forms.
Changes will make RTI Act useless: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi today attacked the BJP government over proposed changes to the Right to Information Act, saying they will render the law useless.
The proposed amendment s, circulated among Members of Parliament, seek to do away with the parity given to information commissions with the Election Commission in terms of salary, allowances and conditions of service, RTI activists have said.
AIADMK has said that it will not support the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties, stating that no one supported them over the Cauvery water management issue, India Today has reported.
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
The effective strength of Lok Sabha has been reduced to 533 after two more seats fell vacant, sources in Parliament said, after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda's resignation and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M), who was nominated to Rajya Sabha.
Mani quit the lower house after being nominated to Rajya Sabha. (PTI)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to address Parliament tomorrow during the debate on the no-confidence motion, News18 has reported.
Both Houses of Parliament have convened. The Question Hour has started in the Lok Sabha, amid ruckus.
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 (to replace the Ordinance) is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill’s objective is to enable confiscation of properties of people who have absconded the country to avoid facing prosecution for economic offences.
Questions regarding power, sanitation and drinking water, civil aviation, road transportation and highways will be taken up today in the Lok Sabha.
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was at the forefront of disrupting the Rajya Sabha during the last session Parliament, got singled out on the first day of the Monsoon Session as other opposition parties expressed their keen desire to allow the House to function.
The TDP's predicament became evident today during a meeting of leaders called by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in his chamber.
The meeting was held soon after Naidu adjourned the House when TDP members YS Chowdary and CM Ramesh insisted on taking up their notice for discussion on implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.
Sources said that in the meeting, several opposition leaders expressed concern over the non- functioning of the House in the last two sessions, the "devaluation of legislators" and other opposition parties missing out on cornering the government over various issues of concern to them.
After TDP leader Y S Chowdary spoke emotionally about what he described was an injustice to Andhra Pradesh, he stressed that his party was left with no option but to protest in both Houses of Parliament to force the government to give some assurance and commitment. (PTI)
No-confidence motion — Here’s what happened on Wednesday:
# Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitted the motion of no-confidence against the Modi government.
# The trust vote will happen on Friday.
# A day-long debate will happen in the Lok Sabha before the vote.
# BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs, has asked allies to do the same.
# Trinamool Congress has also issued a whip. But, it has sought a change of voting date.
# UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, 'Who says we don't have the numbers?'
Good morning! These are the the live updates from the second day of the parliament's monsoon session.
BJP has issued a three-line whip over and has also asks its allies in the NDA to issue similar whip. Trinamool Congress has also issued a similar whip to all its MPs, according to news agency ANI.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has told the Lok Sabha that no Question Hour and private member’s Bill introduction will be held on Friday to make way for a day-long discussion on the no-confidence motion.
Both Houses of the parliament have convened.
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said that the party is confident and not worried about numbers ahead of trust vote, according to a report by News18.
Discussion on the no-confidence motion will happen on Friday in Lok Sabha and Monday in Rajya Sabha, according to reports.