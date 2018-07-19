Monsoon Session LIVE: AIADMK, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha to vote against no-confidence motion

TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was at the forefront of disrupting the Rajya Sabha during the last session Parliament, got singled out on the first day of the Monsoon Session as other opposition parties expressed their keen desire to allow the House to function.

The TDP's predicament became evident today during a meeting of leaders called by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in his chamber.

The meeting was held soon after Naidu adjourned the House when TDP members YS Chowdary and CM Ramesh insisted on taking up their notice for discussion on implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Sources said that in the meeting, several opposition leaders expressed concern over the non- functioning of the House in the last two sessions, the "devaluation of legislators" and other opposition parties missing out on cornering the government over various issues of concern to them.

After TDP leader Y S Chowdary spoke emotionally about what he described was an injustice to Andhra Pradesh, he stressed that his party was left with no option but to protest in both Houses of Parliament to force the government to give some assurance and commitment. (PTI)