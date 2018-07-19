Monsoon Session Highlights: Trust vote to take place in Lok Sabha tomorrow

BJP makes light of Congress's claim of Opposition having numbers to back no-confidence motion

The BJP today made light of the Congress's claim that the Opposition had the numbers to back its no-confidence motion against the government.

Asked about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's claim that the Opposition had numbers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar took a dig at her, saying, "Sonia Gandhi's maths is weak."

Kumar also recalled that Gandhi, as the then Congress chief in 1999, had claimed to have the support of 272 MPs, the majority mark in the Lok Sabha, after the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. (PTI)