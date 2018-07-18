App
Jul 18, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon session highlights: No-confidence debate, vote on Friday; Trinamool Congress seeks change of date

Live updates from the monsoon session of the parliament. The debate on the no-confidence motion and the trust vote will take place in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

highlights

  • Jul 18, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Here’s what we know so far:
    # Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitted the motion of no confidence against the Modi government.
    # The trust vote will happen on Friday.
    # A day-long debate will happen in the Lok Sabha before the vote on Friday.
    # BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs, has asked allies to do the same.
    # Trinamool Congress has also issued a whip. But, it has sought a change of voting date.
    # UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, 'Who says we don't have the numbers?'

  • Jul 18, 03:49 PM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 03:36 PM (IST)

    BJP has issued a three-line whip over and has also asks its allies in the NDA to issue similar whip. Trinamool Congress has also issued a similar whip to all its MPs, according to news agency ANI.

  • Jul 18, 03:23 PM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 03:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 02:56 PM (IST)

  • Jul 18, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has told the Lok Sabha that no Question Hour and private member’s Bill introduction will be held on Friday to make way for a day-long discussion on the no-confidence motion.

  • Jul 18, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Both Houses of the parliament have convened.

  • Jul 18, 02:10 PM (IST)

    United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said that the party is confident and not worried about numbers ahead of trust vote, according to a report by News18.

  • Jul 18, 01:52 PM (IST)

    Discussion on the no-confidence motion will happen on Friday in Lok Sabha and Monday in Rajya Sabha, according to reports.

  • Jul 18, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.

  • Jul 18, 01:11 PM (IST)

    Quick recap:

    Lok Sabha proceedings began on a stormy note today, amid sloganeering and protests in the Well even as the House went ahead with the Question Hour.

    As soon as Speaker Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from Opposition parties, including the Congress wanted to raise various issues. Members from the TDP and the SP trooped into the Well.

    An assertive Mahajan told members that issues can be discussed after the Question Hour. "I won't allow...," she said even as many members continued to raise slogans.

    Members from the TDP, a former ally of the ruling NDA government, trooped into the Well with placards and were heard saying, "we want justice". They demanded special status for Andhra Pradesh. Some members from the SP were also in the Well as they sought to raise various issues but could not be heard in the din.

    Standing at their places, many Congress members were also trying to raise certain issues. Despite the din, Mahajan went ahead with the Question Hour. (PTI)

  • Jul 18, 12:33 PM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar: Opposition parties may have no-confidence on the government, but I want to make it absolutely clear to the house that the people of the country have full confidence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

  • Jul 18, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has accepted the motion of no-confidence moved by various MPs. The Speaker has said that the date and time of the said trust vote will be declared later.

  • Jul 18, 12:10 PM (IST)

    MPs supporting the motion of no-confidence were asked to stand for counting. The Speaker then declared that there are indeed requisite 50 MPs supporting the motion.

  • Jul 18, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is taking up motions of no-confidence moved by multiple Members of Parliament.

  • Jul 18, 12:03 PM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has convened again. It was adjourned by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after protesting MPs demanded discussion on special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 18, 11:46 AM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 12.00 pm today, after protesting MPs demanded discussion on special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 18, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has announced that MPs will now be able to use the parliament WiFi.

  • Jul 18, 11:16 AM (IST)

    The Question Hour has begun in the Lok Sabha amidst sloganeering from some members.

  • Jul 18, 11:11 AM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 11:06 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has convened. New members of the House are taking their oath.

  • Jul 18, 11:03 AM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has convened. New members of the House are taking their oath.

  • Jul 18, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Hope that the Monsoon Session of Parliament functions smoothly. Whatever issues any party has, it can raise on the floor of the house: PM Modi

  • Jul 18, 10:47 AM (IST)

    Addressing the media outside the parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is ready for debate on any issue.

  • Jul 18, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have reportedly agreed to support the no-confidence motion by TDP in the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 18, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Some of the other Bill listed for this session:

    # The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.
    # The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015.
    # The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016.
    # The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

  • Jul 18, 10:30 AM (IST)
