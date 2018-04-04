App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 04, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: Skymetweather.com

Monsoon season in 2018 set to be 'normal': Skymet

East India, especially Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal are most likely to see normal monsoon rains throughout the season

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Skymet has released its Monsoon forecast for 2018 and expects the upcoming monsoon to be ‘normal’ and has forecast 100 percent (with an error margin of +/- 5 percent) of the long period average (LPA) of 887 mm for the four-month period from June to September.

In terms of geographical risk, Skymet expects that Peninsular India along with major portion of Northeast India is likely to be at higher risk of being rain deficient throughout the season (JJAS). The onset month of June and the withdrawal month of September give a promising picture in terms of good countrywide rainfall distribution. Meanwhile, July and August may see comparatively lesser rainfall. To be precise, August would be a shade poorer than July.

Eastern India is most likely to see normal monsoon rains throughout the season.

According to Jatin Singh, CEO, Skymet, “Devolving La Nina and gradual warming of Pacific is ruling out the possibility of excess rains. Nevertheless, Nino index and neutral IOD may not have any adverse impact on the monsoon performance and thus, monsoon season in 2018 is likely to be normal”.

related news

These are some key factors that have a major impact on the performance of Southwest Monsoon.  Presently, weak La Nina conditions are prevailing over the Pacific Ocean and most likely, the transition of La Nina to El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions would take place during March to May. In fact, three-monthly  Nino index shows that by MJJ (May - June - July) there is  over 60 per cent chance of neutral, 24 percent chance of  La  Nina and 14 per cent chance of  El Nino  coming into existence.

IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) is in the negative phase but within the neutral limits at present . However, weather models are indicating that IOD would possibly shift near normal during the second half of Monsoon.

Meanwhile, MJO (Madden – Julian oscillation) is currently inactive but it is too early to comment on its impact on Monsoon.

Pre - Monsoon heat is considered as a positive indicator and points towards normal Monsoon. Similar conditions are presently prevailing across the country. In fact, weathermen are of the view that pre-Monsoon season would be slightly below normal, paving way for intense heat before the onset of Monsoon.

According to Skymet, Monsoon probabilities for JJAS are:
• 5 per cent chance of excess (seasonal rainfall that is more than 110 per cent of LPA)
• 20 per cent chance of above normal (seasonal rainfall that is between 105 to 110 per cent of LPA)
• 55 per cent chance of normal (seasonal rainfall that is between 96 to 104 per cent of LPA)
• 20 per cent chance of below normal (seasonal rainfall that is between 90 to 95 per cent of LPA)

• 0 per cent chance of drought (seasonal rainfall that is less than 90 percent of LPA)

On a monthly scale, the precipitation foreshadow is as follows:

June – 111 percent of LPA (LPA for June = 164 mm)
• 30 per cent chance of normal
• 60 per cent chance of above normal

• 10 per cent chance of below normal

July – 97 percent of LPA (LPA for July= 289 mm)
• 55 per cent chance of normal
• 15 per cent chance of above normal

• 30 per cent chance of below normal

August –96 per cent of LPA (LPA for August = 261 mm)
• 55 per cent chance of normal
• 10 per cent chance of above normal

• 35 per cent chance of below normal

September – 101 percent of LPA (LPA for September = 173 mm)
• 60 per cent chance of normal
• 20 per cent chance of above normal• 20 per cent chance of below normal

tags #Current Affairs #monsoon #Skymet Weather #Weather

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.