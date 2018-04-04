Monsoon season in 2018 set to be 'normal': Skymet

Skymet has released its Monsoon forecast for 2018 and expects the upcoming monsoon to be ‘normal’ and has forecast 100 percent (with an error margin of +/- 5 percent) of the long period average (LPA) of 887 mm for the four-month period from June to September.

In terms of geographical risk, Skymet expects that Peninsular India along with major portion of Northeast India is likely to be at higher risk of being rain deficient throughout the season (JJAS). The onset month of June and the withdrawal month of September give a promising picture in terms of good countrywide rainfall distribution. Meanwhile, July and August may see comparatively lesser rainfall. To be precise, August would be a shade poorer than July.

Eastern India is most likely to see normal monsoon rains throughout the season.

According to Jatin Singh, CEO, Skymet, “Devolving La Nina and gradual warming of Pacific is ruling out the possibility of excess rains. Nevertheless, Nino index and neutral IOD may not have any adverse impact on the monsoon performance and thus, monsoon season in 2018 is likely to be normal”.

These are some key factors that have a major impact on the performance of Southwest Monsoon. Presently, weak La Nina conditions are prevailing over the Pacific Ocean and most likely, the transition of La Nina to El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions would take place during March to May. In fact, three-monthly Nino index shows that by MJJ (May - June - July) there is over 60 per cent chance of neutral, 24 percent chance of La Nina and 14 per cent chance of El Nino coming into existence.

IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) is in the negative phase but within the neutral limits at present . However, weather models are indicating that IOD would possibly shift near normal during the second half of Monsoon.

Meanwhile, MJO (Madden – Julian oscillation) is currently inactive but it is too early to comment on its impact on Monsoon.

Pre - Monsoon heat is considered as a positive indicator and points towards normal Monsoon. Similar conditions are presently prevailing across the country. In fact, weathermen are of the view that pre-Monsoon season would be slightly below normal, paving way for intense heat before the onset of Monsoon.

According to Skymet, Monsoon probabilities for JJAS are:• 5 per cent chance of excess (seasonal rainfall that is more than 110 per cent of LPA)• 20 per cent chance of above normal (seasonal rainfall that is between 105 to 110 per cent of LPA)• 55 per cent chance of normal (seasonal rainfall that is between 96 to 104 per cent of LPA)• 20 per cent chance of below normal (seasonal rainfall that is between 90 to 95 per cent of LPA)

• 0 per cent chance of drought (seasonal rainfall that is less than 90 percent of LPA)

On a monthly scale, the precipitation foreshadow is as follows:

June – 111 percent of LPA (LPA for June = 164 mm)• 30 per cent chance of normal• 60 per cent chance of above normal

• 10 per cent chance of below normal

July – 97 percent of LPA (LPA for July= 289 mm)• 55 per cent chance of normal• 15 per cent chance of above normal

• 30 per cent chance of below normal

August –96 per cent of LPA (LPA for August = 261 mm)• 55 per cent chance of normal• 10 per cent chance of above normal

• 35 per cent chance of below normal

September – 101 percent of LPA (LPA for September = 173 mm)• 60 per cent chance of normal• 20 per cent chance of above normal• 20 per cent chance of below normal