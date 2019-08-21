Monsoon rains above average for fourth straight week

Monsoon rains in India in the week through August 21 were above average for a fourth straight week, the weather office said, with floods hitting many districts in the northern parts of the country.

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth as the agricultural sector accounts for about 15% of India's $2.5 trillion economy.

India received 10% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to August 21, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed, with rice growing north-west India receiving 63% more rain.