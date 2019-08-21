App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Monsoon rains above average for fourth straight week

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth as the agricultural sector accounts for about 15% of India's $2.5 trillion economy.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Monsoon rains in India in the week through August 21 were above average for a fourth straight week, the weather office said, with floods hitting many districts in the northern parts of the country.



India received 10% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to August 21, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed, with rice growing north-west India receiving 63% more rain.

Overall, India has received 2% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon

