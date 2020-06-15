Monsoon progress likely to slow this week: IMD

Monsoon has covered a significant part of west and central India but its progress will be slower this week, the India Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of northeast Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar, the IMD said in a statement.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours,” the IMD said.

Thereafter, the progress will be slow for a week, IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

“The low pressure area that helped in the progress of monsoon last week is weakening. So, the progress of the monsoon will be slow for a week,” Mohapatra said.

However, another low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week which will help in the progress of monsoon, Mohapatra added.

A low pressure area is a cyclonic circulation that helps in the progression of monsoon.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, most parts of central and east India during next 4-5 days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, the IMD said.

Isolated heavy over south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada are likely during next 2-3 days, the IMD statement added.

According to IMD data, the country as a whole has received 31 per cent more rainfall so far. Of the four meteorological divisions, the south peninsula has received 20 per cent more rainfall; central India has 94 per cent more precipitation and northwest India has 19 per cent more rainfall.

The east and northeast India has received rainfall four cent less than normal.

Monsoon is likely to be normal, the IMD had said in the second long-range forecast earlier this month.