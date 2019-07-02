App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon onset in Delhi/NCR region likely in the next 72 hours: IMD

Senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department, Kuldeep Srivastava said very light rain is likely on July 3 and thereafter, precipitation activity is likely to increase.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The mercury in the national capital dipped marginally on July 2 owning to moisture-laden easterly winds that have created favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon in the next 72 hours, officials said.

Senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department, Kuldeep Srivastava said very light rain is likely on July 3 and thereafter, precipitation activity is likely to increase.

"Easterly winds have created favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon in the Delhi-NCR region. The wind system may reach the city in the next 72 hours," he said.

Close

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, and a low of 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 43 and 57 per cent.

The weather stations at Palam, Ayanagar and Jafarpur recorded the maximum temperatures at 41.4, 41 and 41.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Official said the sweltering conditions in Delhi pushed its peak power demand to an all-time high of 7,409 MW on Tuesday afternoon.

Power distribution companies had earlier predicted that the demand will cross 7,400 MW this summer in Delhi.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #IMD #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.