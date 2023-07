Jul 23, 2023 / 11:51 am

Maharashtra rains LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts of Maharashtra, including the landslide-hit Raigad district.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Search and rescue operations resumed on July 23 morning at the landslide-hit Irshalwadi in Raigad district. As per sources, 80 people are yet to be traced in the tribal village affected

by the landslide.