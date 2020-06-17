App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 22-23, says IMD

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (103 per cent) for northwest India this year.

PTI

In some good news for Delhiites, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the monsoon is likely to reach the national capital three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said that a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood will move towards southwest Uttar Pradesh by June 19 and June 20.

"It will help in further advancement of the monsoon in west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Uttarakhand, northeast Rajasthan and eastern Haryana between June 22 and June 24," he said.

This means that the wind system will reach the national capital by June 22-23, which is three to four days earlier.

Close

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (103 per cent) for northwest India this year.

related news

Srivastava said dry weather will prevail in Delhi on June 18 and June 19.

On Wednesday, most places in the city recorded the mercury above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above normal.

The weather stations at Pusa and Palam recorded the maximum temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius and 42.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Humidity levels oscillated between 43 and 77 per cent.

The MeT department has predicted a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds (upto 30 kilometers per hour) on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 41 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #Delhi #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon #Uttar Pradesh #Weather

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Consumer loans disbursement back to pre-COVID level: HDFC Bank

Consumer loans disbursement back to pre-COVID level: HDFC Bank

Tata Power launches SaheliWorld.org for rural entrepreneurs

Tata Power launches SaheliWorld.org for rural entrepreneurs

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.