Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon likely to hit Odisha in next three days, says MeT

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on June 9 said the Southwest Monsoon is likely to hit Odisha in the next three days.

Conditions are now becoming favourable for the further movement of southwest monsoon into Odisha and neighbouring areas, said HR Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

"In all probability, the monsoon is expected to hit Odisha within three days. It is likely to enter into parts of Odisha on June 11 or 12," Biswas said, adding that monsoon rains are likely to lash southern and eastern parts of the state initially before advancing to other regions.

A low-pressure area has already formed over east-central Bay of Bengal which is linked to the movement of southwest monsoon in the region, he said.

Apart from triggering heavy rain in several parts of Odisha, particularly the southern region of the state, the low pressure is also expected to facilitate further movement of southwest monsoon, Biswas said.

The low pressure is likely to move west-northwest wards and become more marked during the next 24 hours.

Under its impact, light to moderate rainfall is likely to lash most places in Odisha with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Koraput, and Nabarangapur districts on June 10, the MeT Centre said.

It will also enhance rainfall activity over interior parts of Odisha in the subsequent two days.

The MeT centre has also forecast thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rainfall in several parts of the state till June 12.

As sea condition is likely to remain rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between Wednesday and Friday. Those in the deep sea have been asked to return to the coast immediately.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Bhubaneswar #Current Affairs #India #Met Department #monsoon #Odisha #Weather

