App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon likely to become active in Maharashtra over week-end: IMD

Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rain till July 30 with "very heavy" rain at isolated places on July 27, 28 and 29, said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The monsoon is likely to become active in Maharashtra from July 26 due to favourable conditions, the Met department said here.

Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rain till July 30 with "very heavy" rain at isolated places on July 27, 28 and 29, said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, India Meteorological Department (IMD). "A low-pressure belt has been formed in the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal West Bengal. In Arabian sea branch of monsoon, there are strong westerly winds, and due to the combined effect, monsoon is likely to become active in the coming days starting from today," he said.

Madhya (central) Maharashtra is expected to receive fairly widespread rain till July 30, with heavy rain warning on July 27 and 29.

Close

"Marathwada is expected to receive fairly widespread rain on July 26 and 27 followed by scattered light rain from July 28 to July 30," Kashyapi added.

Vidarbha is likely to get widespread rain from July 26 to 28 and "fairly widespread rain" on July 29 and 30. Pune district is likely to get moderate-to-heavy rain on Saturday, he said.

Pune city and catchment areas of dams supplying water to the city have been witnessing good rainfall since Friday afternoon.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India Meteorological Department #Maharashtra

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.