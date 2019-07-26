Monsoon likely to become active in Maharashtra over week-end: IMD

The monsoon is likely to become active in Maharashtra from July 26 due to favourable conditions, the Met department said here.

Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rain till July 30 with "very heavy" rain at isolated places on July 27, 28 and 29, said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, India Meteorological Department (IMD). "A low-pressure belt has been formed in the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal West Bengal. In Arabian sea branch of monsoon, there are strong westerly winds, and due to the combined effect, monsoon is likely to become active in the coming days starting from today," he said.

Madhya (central) Maharashtra is expected to receive fairly widespread rain till July 30, with heavy rain warning on July 27 and 29.

"Marathwada is expected to receive fairly widespread rain on July 26 and 27 followed by scattered light rain from July 28 to July 30," Kashyapi added.

Vidarbha is likely to get widespread rain from July 26 to 28 and "fairly widespread rain" on July 29 and 30. Pune district is likely to get moderate-to-heavy rain on Saturday, he said.

Pune city and catchment areas of dams supplying water to the city have been witnessing good rainfall since Friday afternoon.