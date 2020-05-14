App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25: MeT

South-west monsoon normally enters the desert state from its southern region and its normal time of arrival is June 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25, with a delay of 10 days, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

South-west monsoon normally enters the desert state from its southern region and its normal time of arrival is June 15.

It continues till September 20, the department said.

Close

Monsoon is likely to arrive on June 25 and depart on September 27, it said, adding that as per an assessment of 30 years of data, the arrival of monsoon has been late in the state.

related news

Normally, monsoon covers the entire state by July 15 and it starts departing from September 1 and by September 20, it completely departs, the department said.

This season, the monsoon is likely to cover the entire state by July 8. It will start from September 17 and by September 27 the monsoon will completely depart, it said.

The study of 30 years of data shows that arrival and departure of monsoon has been delayed and on the basis of the assessment, it is likely that the entry of monsoon in the state will be delayed by 10 days this year, an official of the Meteorological Center in Jaipur told PTI.

However, he said that it was an assessment only and actual dates may vary.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 08:57 am

tags #climate #India #monsoon #Rajasthan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.