English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Monsoon likely to advance into Gangetic West Bengal by June 17

    The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Gangetic West Bengal and in all the northern districts of the state by Friday, the Met said.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    Representative Image Image Credits: Reuters

    Representative Image Image Credits: Reuters


    The much-awaited southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Gangetic West Bengal bringing down high day and night temperatures and humidity in the region and also into the entire sub-Himalayan West Bengal within a day, the Met department said on Thursday.


    Widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar during the next five days owing to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the weatherman said.


    The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Gangetic West Bengal and in all the northern districts of the state by Friday, the Met said.


    It said that rainfall is likely to increase gradually in the south Bengal districts with the possibility of isolated heavy downpour on Friday and Saturday in the region.


    Purulia recorded 30 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday as other parts of Gangetic West Bengal largely remained dry, the Met said. Day and night temperatures were appreciably below normal in the northern districts owing to cloudy conditions and isolated rain, it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The weatherman forecast thunderstorms in some areas of Kolkata on Thursday with day temperature likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

    PTI
    Tags: #Kolkata #rainfall #southwest monsoon #weather report #west bengal
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 10:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.