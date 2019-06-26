App
India
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon covers all of Maharashtra, moves to south Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh: IMD

"While entire Maharashtra has been covered, monsoon has now advanced into south Gujarat and southern part of Madhya Pradesh. However, there won't be any further progress as it lacks strength," Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD Pune, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The south-west monsoon covered all of Maharashtra and has further advanced into some parts of south Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, an India Meteorological Department official said.

"While entire Maharashtra has been covered, monsoon has now advanced into south Gujarat and southern part of Madhya Pradesh. However, there won't be any further progress as it lacks strength," Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD Pune, said.

"Further progress may happen at the end of this month," he said.

Heavy rains are expected at isolated places on Wednesday in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalseema, Vidarbha, the IMD said.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 08:26 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Weather

