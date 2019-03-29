Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #65: Test your knowledge

Q8. Invented by Polaroid founder, employs diffusion transfer to move the dyes from the negative to the positive via a reagent. A negative sheet was exposed inside the camera, then lined up with a positive sheet and squeezed through a set of rollers which spread a reagent between the two layers, creating a developing film "sandwich". The negative developed quickly, after which some of the unexposed silver halide grains were solubilized by the reagent and transferred by diffusion from the negative to the positive. After a minute, the back of the camera was opened and the negative peeled away to reveal the print. What was it called? (Image: Wikimedia Commons)