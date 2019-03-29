Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #65: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/36 Q1. Identify the brand that has been blanked 2/36 Answer: Rola Cola 3/36 Q2. Who served as a member of parliament for the Bapatala constituency of Guntur District in the 13th Lok Sabha from 1999 to 2004? 4/36 Answer: D Ramanaidu 5/36 Q3. It is the creation of exclusive custom-fitted clothing. High-end fashion that is constructed by hand from start to finish, made from high-quality, expensive, often unusual fabric and sewn with extreme attention to detail and finished by the most experienced and capable sewers - often using time-consuming, hand-executed technique. What is the term? 6/36 Answer: Haute-Couture (Image: Reuters) 7/36 Q4. It is a yearly event hosted by Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in Palm Springs, California. It brings together innovative minds in Machine learning, Automation, Robotics, and Space to share new ideas across these rapidly advancing domains. What is it called? 8/36 Answer: MARS (Image: Reuters) 9/36 Q5. Which brand get its name when a health clinician spilled wheat gruel on a hot stove and watched it transform into delicious wheat flakes? 10/36 Answer: Wheaties 11/36 Q6. Which company came out with this cereals? 12/36 Answer: Nintendo 13/36 Q7. It was founded in 1954 by D. David Abrams and Madeline Abrams. The company thrived in the 1950s and early 1960s as an importer of dime store toys until the rising cost of newspaper advertising forced the company to change its business model. They made action figures based on TV shows and comics superheroes. Identify the company. 14/36 Answer: Mego Corporation (Image: Facebook) 15/36 Q8. Invented by Polaroid founder, employs diffusion transfer to move the dyes from the negative to the positive via a reagent. A negative sheet was exposed inside the camera, then lined up with a positive sheet and squeezed through a set of rollers which spread a reagent between the two layers, creating a developing film "sandwich". The negative developed quickly, after which some of the unexposed silver halide grains were solubilized by the reagent and transferred by diffusion from the negative to the positive. After a minute, the back of the camera was opened and the negative peeled away to reveal the print. What was it called? (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 16/36 Answer: Land Camera 17/36 Q9. Which brand get its name from the wife of Moses? 18/36 Answer: Sephora from Zipporah 19/36 Q10. Which luxury brand’s logo is this? 20/36 Answer: Emilio Pucci (Image: Facebook) 21/36 Q11. A 1998 IIT-Delhi graduate, Rajul started this company that engineered large scale smart card based payment and loyalty solutions for Indian petro companies. Identify the company. 22/36 Answer: Pine Labs (Image: Facebook) 23/36 Q12. Facebook says it has blocked 1.2 million attempts to repost the footage on its site while taking down 300,000 more that made it past its filter that screens for such violent content. A YouTube executive told the Washington Post that versions of the tape, often altered to avoid detection, were being uploaded as fast as once every second. What is the incident? 24/36 Answer: Christchurch shooting. 25/36 Q13. Similar in theme to GI Joe, it came in three varieties: two Caucasian models, one with a beard and one without; and one African-American model with no beard. The toys were marketed with a line of accessories, including battery-powered vehicles such as a wire-controlled Jeep, a rescue helicopter, and a snowmobile. What was it? 26/36 Answer: Action Jackson 27/36 Q14. Identify the company. 28/36 Answer: McDonald's 29/36 Q15. Identify the advertiser. 30/36 Answer: Sani Flush 31/36 Q16. Name the brand/company which came out with this ad 32/36 Answer: Britannia Marie Gold 33/36 Q17. Hawley and Hazel marketed this product as a parody of an American performer, Al Jolson, who became popular for his blackface performances. The whiteness of his teeth also inspired themarking and logo. In 1985 after Colgate-Palmolive acquired Hawley & Hazel. Identify the brand of toothpaste. 34/36 Answer: Drake 35/36 Q18. Which company came out with this product? 36/36 Answer: Kodak First Published on Mar 29, 2019 03:33 pm