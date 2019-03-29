App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #65: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. Identify the brand that has been blanked
1/36

Q1. Identify the brand that has been blanked
Answer: Rola Cola
2/36

Answer: Rola Cola
Q2. Who served as a member of parliament for the Bapatala constituency of Guntur District in the 13th Lok Sabha from 1999 to 2004?
3/36

Q2. Who served as a member of parliament for the Bapatala constituency of Guntur District in the 13th Lok Sabha from 1999 to 2004?
Answer: D Ramanaidu
4/36

Answer: D Ramanaidu
Q3. It is the creation of exclusive custom-fitted clothing. High-end fashion that is constructed by hand from start to finish, made from high-quality, expensive, often unusual fabric and sewn with extreme attention to detail and finished by the most experienced and capable sewers - often using time-consuming, hand-executed technique. What is the term?
5/36

Q3. It is the creation of exclusive custom-fitted clothing. High-end fashion that is constructed by hand from start to finish, made from high-quality, expensive, often unusual fabric and sewn with extreme attention to detail and finished by the most experienced and capable sewers - often using time-consuming, hand-executed technique. What is the term?
Answer: Haute-Couture (Image: Reuters)
6/36

Answer: Haute-Couture (Image: Reuters)
Q4. It is a yearly event hosted by Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in Palm Springs, California. It brings together innovative minds in Machine learning, Automation, Robotics, and Space to share new ideas across these rapidly advancing domains. What is it called?
7/36

Q4. It is a yearly event hosted by Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in Palm Springs, California. It brings together innovative minds in Machine learning, Automation, Robotics, and Space to share new ideas across these rapidly advancing domains. What is it called?
Answer: MARS (Image: Reuters)
8/36

Answer: MARS (Image: Reuters)
Q5. Which brand get its name when a health clinician spilled wheat gruel on a hot stove and watched it transform into delicious wheat flakes?
9/36

Q5. Which brand get its name when a health clinician spilled wheat gruel on a hot stove and watched it transform into delicious wheat flakes?
Answer: Wheaties
10/36

Answer: Wheaties
Q6. Which company came out with this cereals?
11/36

Q6. Which company came out with this cereals?
Answer: Nintendo
12/36

Answer: Nintendo
Q7. It was founded in 1954 by D. David Abrams and Madeline Abrams. The company thrived in the 1950s and early 1960s as an importer of dime store toys until the rising cost of newspaper advertising forced the company to change its business model. They made action figures based on TV shows and comics superheroes. Identify the company.
13/36

Q7. It was founded in 1954 by D. David Abrams and Madeline Abrams. The company thrived in the 1950s and early 1960s as an importer of dime store toys until the rising cost of newspaper advertising forced the company to change its business model. They made action figures based on TV shows and comics superheroes. Identify the company.
Answer: Mego Corporation (Image: Facebook)
14/36

Answer: Mego Corporation (Image: Facebook)
Q8. Invented by Polaroid founder, employs diffusion transfer to move the dyes from the negative to the positive via a reagent. A negative sheet was exposed inside the camera, then lined up with a positive sheet and squeezed through a set of rollers which spread a reagent between the two layers, creating a developing film "sandwich". The negative developed quickly, after which some of the unexposed silver halide grains were solubilized by the reagent and transferred by diffusion from the negative to the positive. After a minute, the back of the camera was opened and the negative peeled away to reveal the print. What was it called? (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
15/36

Q8. Invented by Polaroid founder, employs diffusion transfer to move the dyes from the negative to the positive via a reagent. A negative sheet was exposed inside the camera, then lined up with a positive sheet and squeezed through a set of rollers which spread a reagent between the two layers, creating a developing film "sandwich". The negative developed quickly, after which some of the unexposed silver halide grains were solubilized by the reagent and transferred by diffusion from the negative to the positive. After a minute, the back of the camera was opened and the negative peeled away to reveal the print. What was it called? (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Answer: Land Camera
16/36

Answer: Land Camera
Q9. Which brand get its name from the wife of Moses?
17/36

Q9. Which brand get its name from the wife of Moses?
Answer: Sephora from Zipporah
18/36

Answer: Sephora from Zipporah
Q10. Which luxury brand’s logo is this?
19/36

Q10. Which luxury brand’s logo is this?
Answer: Emilio Pucci (Image: Facebook)
20/36

Answer: Emilio Pucci (Image: Facebook)
Q11. A 1998 IIT-Delhi graduate, Rajul started this company that engineered large scale smart card based payment and loyalty solutions for Indian petro companies. Identify the company.
21/36

Q11. A 1998 IIT-Delhi graduate, Rajul started this company that engineered large scale smart card based payment and loyalty solutions for Indian petro companies. Identify the company.
Answer: Pine Labs (Image: Facebook)
22/36

Answer: Pine Labs (Image: Facebook)
Q12. Facebook says it has blocked 1.2 million attempts to repost the footage on its site while taking down 300,000 more that made it past its filter that screens for such violent content. A YouTube executive told the Washington Post that versions of the tape, often altered to avoid detection, were being uploaded as fast as once every second. What is the incident?
23/36

Q12. Facebook says it has blocked 1.2 million attempts to repost the footage on its site while taking down 300,000 more that made it past its filter that screens for such violent content. A YouTube executive told the Washington Post that versions of the tape, often altered to avoid detection, were being uploaded as fast as once every second. What is the incident?
Answer: Christchurch shooting.
24/36

Answer: Christchurch shooting.
Q13. Similar in theme to GI Joe, it came in three varieties: two Caucasian models, one with a beard and one without; and one African-American model with no beard. The toys were marketed with a line of accessories, including battery-powered vehicles such as a wire-controlled Jeep, a rescue helicopter, and a snowmobile. What was it?
25/36

Q13. Similar in theme to GI Joe, it came in three varieties: two Caucasian models, one with a beard and one without; and one African-American model with no beard. The toys were marketed with a line of accessories, including battery-powered vehicles such as a wire-controlled Jeep, a rescue helicopter, and a snowmobile. What was it?
Answer: Action Jackson
26/36

Answer: Action Jackson
Q14. Identify the company.
27/36

Q14. Identify the company.
Answer: McDonald's
28/36

Answer: McDonald's
Q15. Identify the advertiser.
29/36

Q15. Identify the advertiser.
Answer: Sani Flush
30/36

Answer: Sani Flush
Q16. Name the brand/company which came out with this ad
31/36

Q16. Name the brand/company which came out with this ad
Answer: Britannia Marie Gold
32/36

Answer: Britannia Marie Gold
Q17. Hawley and Hazel marketed this product as a parody of an American performer, Al Jolson, who became popular for his blackface performances. The whiteness of his teeth also inspired the marking and logo. In 1985 after Colgate-Palmolive acquired Hawley & Hazel. Identify the brand of toothpaste.
33/36

Q17. Hawley and Hazel marketed this product as a parody of an American performer, Al Jolson, who became popular for his blackface performances. The whiteness of his teeth also inspired the
marking and logo. In 1985 after Colgate-Palmolive acquired Hawley & Hazel. Identify the brand of toothpaste.
Answer: Drake
34/36

Answer: Drake
Q18. Which company came out with this product?
35/36

Q18. Which company came out with this product?
Answer: Kodak
36/36

Answer: Kodak
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Business #India #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Small Savings Schemes: Govt Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged for Apr-Jun ...

All is Not Well in JD(U)? Prashant Kishor Gives Up Campaign Duties Day ...

7-year-old Boy’s Skull Cracked After Brutal Attack by Mother's Partn ...

40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environ ...

India Postpones Kartarpur Corridor Meeting, Objects to Khalistani Sepa ...

Terror Financing: ED Attaches Shabir Shah's Family House in Srinagar

'Scary stories to Tell in the Dark' Teaser: Horror Creeps in Under the ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SRH vs RR On Live TV ...

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Frie ...

Recession may offer many opportunities, says billionaire investor Warr ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi p ...

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,600 on the final session of FY19, Se ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Super Deluxe movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in film powered by ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in state, local bodies ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.