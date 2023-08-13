A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Not so keen on any other new acquisitions, says Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

Tata Steel is not so keen on any other new acquisitions, the company CEO T V Narendran has said. The statement comes amid Vedanta Ltd reviewing and evaluating its steel and steel-making raw materials businesses. Read more

Primary market action: Four IPO launches, five listings to take place next week

The coming truncated week is going to see a lot of action in the primary market, as four IPOs will be opening for subscription and five new firms will be added on the bourses. Read more

RBI selects McKinsey and Company, Accenture Solutions to use AI, ML to improve regulatory supervision

The Reserve Bank has selected global consultancy firms McKinsey and Company India LLP and Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd India to develop systems using artificial intelligence and machine learning for its supervisory functions. The RBI is looking to extensively use advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse its huge database and improve regulatory supervision over banks and NBFCs. Read more

Passenger vehicle sales set to cross 10 lakh mark in festive period this year

Domestic passenger vehicle sales are expected to cross 10 lakh mark in the festive period this year with demand remaining robust, especially for utility vehicles. The 68-day festive period this year falls between August 17 and November 14. Read more

Top stories this evening

What’s a 'must' for investing can be 'poison' for trading: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had two diametrically opposite approaches to trading and investing. In trading, which he called the “mother” of his success, he called for more realistic goals. In investing, which he called the “multiplier” of his wealth, he called for persistent optimism. In a talk given in 2013 to students of FLAME University, he said, “We do not trade in what we invest, and we do not invest in what we trade”. He also said that dogmatism was a “must” for investing but was “poison” for trading. Read more

Rural growth outpaces urban demand, trend to continue over next 6 months, says Pidilite MD Bharat Puri

Rural growth, which was lagging after the pandemic, has outpaced urban demand and this trend is likely to continue over the next six months led by a good monsoon, Pidilite Industries Managing Director Bharat Puri said.

Moreover, as the inflationary pressure cools down after two years of volatility, Puri said now he sees 'stability' in input prices, which is providing him with a lot more elbow room to invest back into the marketplace. Read more

Jefferies, Kotak sound caution on India's prospects amid recent macroeconomic concerns

Jefferies India, recently highlighted that increasing crude oil prices, progress in China's equities market, and domestic inflation worries are expected to continue to weigh on the Indian equity markets in the near future. On a similar note, Kotak Institutional Equities mentioned that escalating food prices, the rise in crude oil costs, sluggish tax collections, and persistent inflation are expected to contribute to continued challenges. Read more